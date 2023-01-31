Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Top 9 Heaviest Flying Birds Today
Maybe when you think of heavy-flying birds, you picture eagles and other birds of prey. And while many are indeed heavy, the heaviest birds may not be what you expect. From terrestrial birds to waterfowl, big birds need the ability to move away from danger and find food or warmer grounds. Discover the top nine heaviest flying birds today and learn about their size, appearance, and habitat.
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
9.0 quake rocked the Pacific Coast 323 years ago and sent an 'orphan tsunami' to Japan
On Jan. 26, 1700, a massive 9.0 quake ruptured hundreds of miles along the deep offshore waters of the Pacific Coast, forever altering the local landscape and sending a tsunami not only across much of North America's western shores but also thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.
scitechdaily.com
New Species: First Primate Relatives Discovered in the High Arctic of Ancient Canada
Fossilized mammals reveal patterns of Arctic migration in warming climates. In the warm climate of ancient Canada, early primate relatives adapted to life in the high Arctic, albeit with limited biodiversity, according to a study published today (January 25, 2023) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kristen Miller of the University of Kansas and colleagues.
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
BBC
Julian Sands: Family thanks California authorities for 'heroic' search
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were "deeply touched" by the "outpouring of love and support" they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy...
Huge Hippo Shows Off Raw Power While Charging Boat Full Of Tourists
Hippopotami are arguably the most savage animals out there. They’re easily the most terrifying animal in Africa. That’s saying something for a continent that is also home to lions, leopards, crocodiles, and some of the most venomous snakes on the planet. They’re essentially built like a tank, run like a car, and swim like a boat. They have tusks big enough to rip apart anything they choose to bite. To put things in perspective, hippos kill an estimated 500 people a year. Lions kill about 22 people annually. Hippos actually kill more people a year in Africa than lions, elephants, leopards, buffalo, and rhinos combined.
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
BBC
New Mexico scientists find ancient giant sea scorpion
The fossil of a giant sea scorpion that lived millions of years ago has been found in New Mexico in the US. The ancient species was over one metre long and fed on crustaceans such as small crabs. According to researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History this...
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Sequoia Tree in the World
According to its volume, the General Sherman Tree is the biggest tree in the world. Its base measures more than 36 feet in circumference and this tree is a whopping 275 feet tall. Sequoia trunks are quite broad at the top. The Sherman Tree has a circumference of 17.5 feet...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Most Crocodile Infested Swamp in the World
Crocodiles inhabit several countries all over the world. They are more aggressive than alligators and humans should never bother them. Most crocodiles live in swamps with brackish water, while others can survive in saltwater. Some lakes, swamps, and ponds also provide a home to many crocodiles. Keep reading to discover the most crocodile infested swamp in the world!
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Great White Shark Ram Its Nose Straight Through a Diver’s Cage
Watch This Great White Shark Ram Its Nose Straight Through a Diver's Cage. This hair-raising footage (clip #11) was filmed off the South African coast at Gansbaai which is a fishing town and popular tourist destination. It is shared by a You Tuber Iheb Touzi who entered the water inside a shark cage with another diver. They spotted a great white shark near the cage and tried to entice it to get closer. They use a piece of meat on a rope but the huge shark did not seem too interested in that! Instead, the shark accelerates towards the divers and plunges its jaws through the bars of the cage. We get a close-up view of the fierce creature trying to bite at the metal bars to get to the divers. The bars hold out, however, and the shark swims away without having secured a meal.
Comments / 0