Watch This Great White Shark Ram Its Nose Straight Through a Diver's Cage. This hair-raising footage (clip #11) was filmed off the South African coast at Gansbaai which is a fishing town and popular tourist destination. It is shared by a You Tuber Iheb Touzi who entered the water inside a shark cage with another diver. They spotted a great white shark near the cage and tried to entice it to get closer. They use a piece of meat on a rope but the huge shark did not seem too interested in that! Instead, the shark accelerates towards the divers and plunges its jaws through the bars of the cage. We get a close-up view of the fierce creature trying to bite at the metal bars to get to the divers. The bars hold out, however, and the shark swims away without having secured a meal.

1 DAY AGO