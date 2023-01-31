Read full article on original website
Adani will ask Big 4 accounting firm for a 'general audit,' says TotalEnergies
One of Gautam Adani's biggest international partners, TotalEnergies, said Friday that his Indian conglomerate is preparing to appoint a global accounting firm to conduct a "general audit" of its business. In a statement detailing what it described as its "limited" exposure of $3 billion to Adani Group businesses, the French...
Gautam Adani fails to calm investors over market mayhem that wiped out billions
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani tried to reassure investors on Thursday after he abruptly abandoned his flagship firm's $2.5 billion share sale. "For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary," the 60-year-old businessman said in a recorded video address. "Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy."
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
Offices are more than 50% filled for the first time since the pandemic started
Nearly three years after the pandemic began, American offices are finally more than halfway filled again as workers have gradually returned to the office. Office occupancy across 10 major US cities crossed 50.4% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since early 2020, according to security swipe tracker Kastle Systems. That marks the first time occupancy has crossed the 50% mark since March 2020, when many offices sent workers home because of Covid.
The US economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, hitting a level not seen since May 1969 — two months before Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon — according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
What to look for in Friday's jobs report
A week that has been chock-full of economic data will be capped off Friday with the first US jobs report of 2023. Economists estimate that 185,000 positions were likely added in January, according to Refinitiv. That would be a considerable drop from the 504,000 jobs added in January 2022 and...
