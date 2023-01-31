ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenaha, TX

Letter to the Editor - USPS

It is a great honor to serve Tenaha as your Postmaster. In my years with the United

States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays

connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices also serve as a

lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

About two years ago, the United States Postal Service published an ambitious but

achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a path

to building a Postal Service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on-time for

the American public.


In the short time since the launch of our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are making great progress on its four key pillars:

Investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence, and

creating financial sustainability.


Our actions are leading to concrete results. We had exceptionally positive holiday

seasons in 2021 and 2022. We successfully delivered more than 680 million COVID-19

Test Kits to the American public during the past two winters. In the 2022 midterm

elections, we delivered 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials in an average

of under two days. And USPS installed a total of 249 new processing machines as part

of a $40 billion investment in the postal network. With these new machines, we can now

process 60 million packages every day. Additionally, we are focused on making USPS a

great place to work, creating career pathways and opportunities for our employees.

All of this in service of delivering mail and packages to more than 161 million addresses

across our nation every day.

On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for

continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while

strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.


Sincerely,
Blake Beard
Postmaster
Tenaha, TX 75974-9998

