Sangamon County, IL

SHG begins search for next president

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High (SHG) School is seeking its next president. SHG says they are looking for someone who is inspired by their Dominican values and will lead our school community as we build upon their tradition of academic excellence. “We look forward to engaging candidates...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ISP investigation into LifeStar EMS workers reports false statements made

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December,. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 41 was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud

RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
RIVERTON, IL
Salvation Army of Jacksonville reaches 2022 Christmas Campaign goal

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Jacksonville has announced the completion of the 2022 Christmas Campaign. The campaign goal of $150,000 was exceeded with a total of $154,440. “With only a few days remaining before the Campaign ended on January 31st, we put out a call to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Museum (ISM) returning to pre-pandemic hours, effective Wednesday. After nearly three years of reduced operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its flagship facility in Springfield and its Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. "We are thrilled to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Donate blood in memory of Central A&M students

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Central A&M High School is hosting a blood drive to honor the two students who died in a car crash in July. The blood drive is from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, at 229 East Pine Street Moweaqua, IL 62550. The blood...
ASSUMPTION, IL
UIS named a best affordable online college

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) has been named to Forbes’ Best Affordable Online Colleges list for 2023. According to Forbes, UIS made the list because it has offered distance learning programs to students around the country for more than two decades. Forbes noted...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Fire Department responds to Nudo Products building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m. crews responded to an automatic alarm in the 1600 Block of Taylor Ave. The first crews responded and reported heavy smoke showing from the rear...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, IL
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Nature Photography workshop series held at Rock Springs Nature Club

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is partnering with the Decatur Camera Club to host a four-part Nature Photography workshop series in February. The workshops are free to the public and cameras are available to those who need them. The first workshop is from 6 p.m.-8...
DECATUR, IL
Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
DECATUR, IL
Jeff Dunham to perform at the BOS center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jeff Dunham is coming to Springfield to perform his "Still Not Canceled" tour. Dunham will perform at the Bank of Springfield Center at 7 p.m. on March 17. Tickets are $49.50 Call: 217-788-88001 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701. The man Slate called “America’s favorite...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

