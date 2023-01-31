Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
newschannel20.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
newschannel20.com
Police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — All police recruits in Illinois are now required to take a course that's designed to improve their investigation tactics in an effort to prevent innocent people from being sent to prison. The Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course was first developed by University of Illinois...
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."
The Illinois FOP issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29 year old man who is dead after what some have called a callous and hateful beating by Memphis, TN police.
Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police weighs in on Memphis police video
(The Center Square) – Illinois law enforcement officials are speaking out against a traffic incident that led to a Memphis man's beating death. In early January, Memphis, Tennessee police pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for alleged reckless driving. The exchange led to a beating that resulted in Nichols' death. Parts of the video from police-worn body cameras and surveillance cameras were released to the public late last week. As a...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?
(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use...
newschannel20.com
Fire-Dex donates 15,000 protective gowns to Illinois Fire Service Institute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire-Dex, manufacturer of PPE for first responders in the country, has donated 15,000 isolation gowns to the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI). On Tuesday, members of the Fire-Dex, MABAS IL, and the Carle teams were on IFSI training grounds in Champaign for the official distribution...
Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
An Illinois Farmer Will Be Featured In A Super Bowl Commercial
It's the most-watched event of the year. The Super Bowl. And while millions of Americans will gather around the TV to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the game. Just as many will gather around to enjoy the halftime show and of course all those commercials. This year,...
Illinois quick hits: Fire at historic Joliet mansion; village fined over Fair House Act
Fire at historic Joliet mansion A historic mansion in Joliet went up in flames Wednesday. The Joliet Fire Department responded to the fire at the Haley Mansion where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. A fire department spokesman told reporters on the scene while there is extensive damage to the structure, the building is not a complete loss. The mansion, built in the 1890s, is used for weddings,...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
fox32chicago.com
Some Illinois residents poised to lose Medicaid coverage after Covid protections end
CHICAGO - About 700,000 Illinois residents are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage starting this summer. The loss of coverage is because pandemic-era protections, both state and federal, will end on May 11. Illinois Medicaid officials tell Crain’s Chicago Business that they are doing everything they can to help eligible beneficiaries...
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols
5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs. Earlier Monday it...
