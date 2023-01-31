Sgt. Terrence Carraway scholarship now accepting 2023 applications
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for 2023.
The need-based scholarship was created in January 2019 in memory of Carraway, who died in the line of duty in October 2018.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to two students at Florence County high schools and two students at Darlington County high schools.
Applicants must be a high school senior and meet all high school requirements for graduation or a GED. The applicants must show plans to attend higher education, including two- and four-year colleges or a vocational school.
Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on the topic in the application, provide a copy of current high school transcript, and provide a copy of ACT/SAT scores if available.
Those looking to apply can find the link to the application on the City of Florence website .
