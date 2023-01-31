ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Sgt. Terrence Carraway scholarship now accepting 2023 applications

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUuiQ_0kXmaUWG00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for 2023.

The need-based scholarship was created in January 2019 in memory of Carraway, who died in the line of duty in October 2018.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to two students at Florence County high schools and two students at Darlington County high schools.

Applicants must be a high school senior and meet all high school requirements for graduation or a GED. The applicants must show plans to attend higher education, including two- and four-year colleges or a vocational school.

Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on the topic in the application, provide a copy of current high school transcript, and provide a copy of ACT/SAT scores if available.

Those looking to apply can find the link to the application on the City of Florence website .

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Residency dispute headlines Atlantic Beach election certification

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A residency dispute headlined the certification of Tuesday’s special election runoff in Atlantic Beach. The council seat had been vacant since the fall when the late James DeWitt was allegedly killed by his son. The nearly hour-long certification at times turned into a spectacle with some in the audience recording […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Multiple cited with underage drinking, fake IDs after compliance check at bars near Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were issued citations for underage drinking and having fake IDs after a compliance check Jan. 28 at multiple bars near Coastal Carolina University, according to a police report obtained by News13. Officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to Crooked […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Rising pushes for wetlands protections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Rising will continue to push for wetland protections in 2023. Horry County Rising’s efforts last year resulted in Horry County establishing a flood plan. However, it has not yet seen the kind of improvements it had hoped to see in wetland protection measures. Wetlands make up almost 40% […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach could turn into ‘smart city’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach could turn into what’s called a “Smart City,” which could decrease crime, among other benefits. Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie is asking city council to consider turning parts of the Grand Strand into a Smart City, which is one that uses technology to provide services and solve city […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy