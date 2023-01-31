ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Department of Education seeking partners for summer food program

By Amanda Barber
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iULfQ_0kXmaTdX00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is looking for organization partnerships to provide children with food and supervised activities in the summer.

The WVDE says the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) offers children vital resources when school is out of session, especially in low-income areas. County school districts, local governments and nonprofits can participate in SFSP.

Almost 75% of West Virginia students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals, the WVDE says. It is crucial to ensure those children have food during summer when they are at high risk of food insecurity.

WV WIC changing baby formula offerings soon

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer. Children require consistent, good-quality nutrition for the development of their minds and bodies. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.”

David L. Roach, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools

Through SFSP, children 18 and under in lower-income communities can get free, nutritious meals typically distributed at schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.

“In 2022, 595 Summer Food Program sites provided nutritious meals to children in West Virginia, and we believe many organizations will renew their commitment for 2023. We encourage new organizations in communities all across the Mountain State to join us so the number of sites can grow and more children have access to healthy meals.”

Amanda Harrison, Director of the Office of Child Nutrition

Summer sites will be announced in June 2023, according to the WVDE.

Organizations wanting to participate can email Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition or call (304) 558-3396.

For more information, contact Christy Day at the WVDE Office of Communications by email or phone at (304) 558-2699.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia dance group receives $10K in funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course

The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy