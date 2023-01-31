ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

The woman, identified as Mary Anga Cowan, was found injured and unconscious by a passerby on Georgia Highway 91 near Newton on May 14, 1985. She died of a subdural hematoma on June 1, 1985. The Georgia Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Cowan suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

TRENDING STORIES:

The M.E. was not able to determine the manner of Cowan’s death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Cowan’s remains were exhumed in 2012 and officials recovered a sample bone fragment, but a private lab couldn’t find a DNA match. In March 2022, the GBI partnered with the FBI to complete a genealogical analysis on the remains.

In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of Cowan’s children.

The GBI did not say if they believe that Cowan was a victim of foul play or why she was in Georgia.

It’s unclear if the GBI is searching for any suspects in Cowan’s death.

Comments / 19

patty morales
3d ago

I grew up in that area. There's a road that cones from Fla at a nearby intersection. Maybe she was kidnapped. I don't remember this.

Reply(1)
2
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

At least her family has closure.

Reply(1)
22
Related
wdhn.com

Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia

Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
Jodian Marie

The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Doctors reveal game-changer to help stop fentanyl overdose crisis across metro and country

Doctors say fentanyl overdoses are hitting a crisis level in metro Atlanta. Now, there’s a potential breakthrough. It’s a vaccine that could stop the drug’s deadly side effects. Researchers at the University of Houston are creating the fentanyl vaccine. Scientists agree the vaccine would be a game-changer that not only helps drug addicts but those who often come into contact with drugs, like police, firefighters, and paramedics. Stella Zine told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi that she’s a former drug user who would consider the vaccine.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
228K+
Followers
156K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy