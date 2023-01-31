Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
papercitymag.com
Golden Age of Hollywood Grips Houston In a $1.1 Million Night — This Symphony Ball Brings the Glitz
J&D Entertainment characters lend an old Hollywood air to the Houston Symphony ball. (Photo by Johnny Than) The Golden Age of Hollywood theme set a dazzling stage for the Houston Symphony Ball, which amid glamour, glitz and thousands of red roses brought in $1.1 million for the lauded company’s coffers. In an unprecedented move, the gala was helmed by four chairs and honored three individuals.
Essence
"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston
A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
papercitymag.com
Former Texans Linebacker Turned Entrepreneur Transforms His River Oaks Home Into a Party Paradise After Selling His Furniture Company
Former Houston Texan Darryl Sharpton celebrates his 36th birthday and the multi-million dollar sale of his furniture company, Albany Park. (Photo by Emile C Brown) It was a doubleheader when former Houston Texans and University of Miami linebacker Darryl Sharpton invited a clutch of friends and former teammates to his River Oaks home to celebrate not only his 36th birthday, but also the multi-million dollar sale of his furniture company.
papercitymag.com
Blockbuster Gala Returns With a Touching Grandkids Tribute and $1.5 Million Raised — Seven Acres Surprises
Chairs Steve Estrin, Denise Estrin, Alyse & Robert Caplan at the Seven Acres gala, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Seven Acres “Back Together…and it feels so good” 2023 gala. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: The first in-person fundraiser in three years, thanks...
papercitymag.com
Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home
Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Group behind Houston's B&B Butchers announces plans for upscale Chinese, British Caribbean rooftop concepts
Construction is underway at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston at the site where both a new upscale Chinese restaurant and a British Caribbean rooftop lounge are slated to open in April. (Courtesy Berg Hospitality) Officials with Berg Hospitality Group, whose Houston-area concepts include B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon, have...
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood
'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
British pub Fish and Chips Houston plans to open soon in Kemah
Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening in Kemah on Feb. 7 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Pexels) Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening at 609 Bradford Ave., Ste. 109, Kemah, on Feb. 7. The British pub will offer a variety of food...
papercitymag.com
Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll
John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Houston, Texas
Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
QSR magazine
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
KHOU
Bun B reveals acts as part of his 'Southern Takeover' at RodeoHouston
HOUSTON — Are you ready rodeo fans? Bun B announced some of the acts that will be joining him for his “Southern Takeover” at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Houston rapper’s show is part of Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston and takes place on March 3.
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Corridor Building Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
