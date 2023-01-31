ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Golden Age of Hollywood Grips Houston In a $1.1 Million Night — This Symphony Ball Brings the Glitz

J&D Entertainment characters lend an old Hollywood air to the Houston Symphony ball. (Photo by Johnny Than) The Golden Age of Hollywood theme set a dazzling stage for the Houston Symphony Ball, which amid glamour, glitz and thousands of red roses brought in $1.1 million for the lauded company’s coffers. In an unprecedented move, the gala was helmed by four chairs and honored three individuals.
HOUSTON, TX
Essence

"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston

A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Former Texans Linebacker Turned Entrepreneur Transforms His River Oaks Home Into a Party Paradise After Selling His Furniture Company

Former Houston Texan Darryl Sharpton celebrates his 36th birthday and the multi-million dollar sale of his furniture company, Albany Park. (Photo by Emile C Brown) It was a doubleheader when former Houston Texans and University of Miami linebacker Darryl Sharpton invited a clutch of friends and former teammates to his River Oaks home to celebrate not only his 36th birthday, but also the multi-million dollar sale of his furniture company.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home

Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll

John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
HOUSTON, TX
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Houston, Texas

Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
KATY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Corridor Building Acquired

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy