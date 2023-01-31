Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Illinois boys basketball state rankings: Quincy sits No. 8 in Class 4A ahead of showdown with Moline
Here are the Illinois boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1. Class 3A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Simeon (8)21-21061. 2. Metamora...
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Illinois Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued to the residents of Evanston, Illinois under the Guaranteed Income Program. A total of 150 residents are receiving these payments for a year. Residents of Evanston City in the state of Illinois are receiving monthly payments worth $500. These monthly payments are...
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
11,000 Cases Of Wings Go Missing From Illinois School District
A school district in Illinois recently figured out they were missing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Illinois School District Is Way Over Food Budget For Year. A school district in the Chicago suburbs was investigating an accounting issue. After the first semester, they were already way over the food budget for the whole year. Not just a little but $300,000. Officials discovered that food was purchased but it never arrived at any of the facilities.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
Mendota Reporter
MFD Card Party & Dance is back
MENDOTA – Each mailbox in Mendota had an envelope from the Mendota Fire Department inside of it last week. The flier inside and the blue ticket were inviting each and every resident to the 150th Annual Card Party & Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Mendota Moose Lodge.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
Mendota Reporter
MHS grapplers take down Streator
MENDOTA – The Mendota wrestling team posted a 36-33 win over Streator on Senior Night at the MHS gym on Jan. 25. Picking up pin wins for the Trojans were Gavin Evans (132), Jose Hermosillo (138) and Angil Serrano (285). Forfeit victories went to Rhett Watson (145), Dean Gilbert (160) and Reese Lane (195).
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
Mendota Reporter
L. Bauer takes 50th place in state bowling tournament
O’FALLON – Mendota High School bowler Landon Bauer wrapped up the season with an appearance in the IHSA Boys’ State Bowling Tournament on Jan. 27-28 at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon. The MHS junior finished in 50th place overall after rolling 12 games over the two-day...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
