The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost 56-47 to Waseca Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-9 on the season. The Huskies led 7-3 and 9-5, but the Bluejays went on a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. The Jays led 26-19 at the half and outscored the Huskies 30-28 after the break.

WASECA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO