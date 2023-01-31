Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘The Flash’: Kiersey Clemons Says James Gunn Is “Absolutely Correct” That Upcoming Film Is “One Of The Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made”
At long last, “The Flash” hits theaters this summer, and DCU fans will likely get a sneak peek at the film with a trailer during Super Bowl LVI this weekend. And it’s still a surprise to some that Warner Bros. Discovery moves forward with the movie after all of the controversy last year surrounding star Ezra Miller. But new DC Studios co-head James Gunn aimed to silence critics with a bold declaration at Monday’s DC presentation. “I will say here that “Flash” is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” claimed Gunn. That’s a bold strategy, Mr. Gunn; let’s see how it plays out for you.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau Teases Details On Upcoming Sequels, Like Oona Chaplin Playing Leader Of Na’vi Fire Tribe & A “Big Time Jump” In ‘Avatar 4’
Where will “Avatar: The Way Of Water” end up on the highest-grossing movie of all time list? It currently sits at #4 with a $2.13 billion total gross, just shy of “Titanic” at $2.19 billion. Looking ahead, “Water” overtaking “Titanic” (no pun intended) feels inevitable. But looking further than that, where will the upcoming “Avatar” sequels land on that all-time list when they hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028?
theplaylist.net
‘Dune: Part Two’: Dave Bautista Says Austin Butler Is “Terrifying” As Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen In Upcoming Sequel
Dave Bautista has a very busy 2023 ahead of him, with four movies starring him set to premiere. First up, M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest “Knock At The Cabin,” which hits theaters today. And a little further on the horizon, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” on May 5, and “Parachute,” set for its world premiere at SXSW 2023 in March. But Bautista also “Dune: Part Two” this year, too, which sees the actor reprise his role as Baron Harkonnen’s hulking, brutish nephew Glossu Rabban.
theplaylist.net
Seth Rogen On ‘Superbad’: “No One’s Made A Good High School Movie Since Then”
Looking back on Seth Rogen‘s earlier career, did anyone think he’d be part of a cast of a Best Picture nominee like “The Fabelmans“? I mean, sure, yeah: Rogen’s proven repeatedly that he has the acting and writing chops to be taken seriously in the movie industry. For every forgettable comedy like “Observe And Report” (or raunchy one like “Pineapple Express“), Rogen has also been part of estimable, all-time classics, like his acting debut “Freaks And Geeks” or 2007’s “Superbad.”
theplaylist.net
10 TV Shows To Watch In February: ‘Dear Edward,’ ‘Party Down,’ ‘You’ S4 & More
As has been the case for many years now, streaming services dominate the field of television in terms of new releases every upcoming month, with a definite push from Apple TV+ in terms of original content. While HBO’s “The Last of Us” will continue to dominate the discourse, there are still plenty of new and returning series likely to start conversations of their own. With a decent mix of premieres along with series entering their final seasons and some of the big hitters coming back in March (“Succession” and “Yellowjackets,” to name just two,) February is poised for a lot of catch-up and new discoveries, with shows such as “Hello Tomorrow!” being the most intriguing so far.
theplaylist.net
‘The Order’: Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult To Star In Justin Kurzel’s Upcoming True Crime Film
Australian director Justin Kurzel is no stranger to true crime after 2011’s “Snowtown,” 2019’s “True History Of The Kelly Gang,” and his most recent film, “Nitram.” Deadline reports Kurzel returns to the genre again for his next project, “The Order,” with Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to star.
theplaylist.net
Lil Rel Howery Raises Eyebrows At His ‘Deep Water’ Co-Star Ana de Armas’ Best Actress Nom For ‘Blonde’: “For Real?”
There’s lots of Oscars drama recently, with Andrea Riseborough‘s surprise nomination for “To Leslie” having Hollywood and everyone else question the campaign tactics for the Academy Awards. But Lil Rel Howery is up in arms about a different nom altogether. In his mind, Ana De Armas‘ nomination for “Blonde” “doesn’t make sense,” especially since Andrew Dominik‘s film has eight Razzies noms this year, including Worst Picture.
