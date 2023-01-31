The surprise Best Actress Oscar nomination for Andrea Riseborough’s performance in the drama “To Leslie” is still causing some angst in Hollywood, given the project had little-to-no money and no traditional Oscar campaign behind it, shocking the industry in the process. Instead, a last-minute grassroots campaign to get the actress a nomination was fueled by peers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson, Edward Norton, and others. It ended up working, ultimately, but the surprise nomination was so controversial— god forbid, an underdog with no money snag a coveted nomination—and has led to a campaign review/investigation by The Academy into how Riseborough exactly overtook more high-profile potential contenders like Viola Davis for “The Woman King” (a perceived snub towards more familiar candidates). As the Academy does its review, potentially rescinding the nomination, the controversy is not making some people happy. One of those willing to stand up for Riseborough, including her “To Leslie” co-star Marc Maron.

