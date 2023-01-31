Read full article on original website
Related
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Sally Field to be honored with SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field is the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award winner for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, it was announced Tuesday. Field, an Oscar and SAG Award-winning actress, is the 58th recipient of the Life Achievement Award, the highest tribute from SAG-AFTRA. She will be presented with the award at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance
At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood. The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity. “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
Natasha Lyonne Teams Sequins With Lace in Giambattista Valli Minidress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Natasha Lyonne graced Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a head-turning Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Lyonne’s minidress had a classic button-up blouse-style front, with black sequins all over. She coordinated her outfit with the the Bebe platform in black by Giuseppe Zanotti. Lyonne worked with her stylist Cristina Ehrlich on her look.
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor admit they were each other’s ‘rebound’
Along came Christine. Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, had no intention of seriously dating when they first met. “We were both each other’s, I would say, like, sort of rebound relationship a little bit,” Taylor, 51, admitted on Monday’s episode of her “Hey Dude … The ’90s Called!” podcast. Stiller, who was this week’s guest star, agreed that they started off casually. “We weren’t taking it seriously,” said Stiller, 57. The “Zoolander” star explained to listeners that he had met his now-wife on the set of the 1999 TV pilot “Heat Vision and Jack.” “We had a fun time making the show and...
‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC
“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC, Variety has learned. The news comes ahead of the resumption of the second season of the series, which last aired an original episode in November. Per the official logline, the series “follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.” The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh...
hypebeast.com
First Look at Donald Glover's New TV Series 'Swarm'
Donald Glover has officially announced the details and first look at this new TV series project, Swarm. Arriving on Amazon Prime Video soon, the series follows the titular character Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. Glover told Vanity Fair that the pop star Dre is obsessed with shares similarities to Beyoncé and the story follows her adventure, fandom and promises in unexpected twists and turns. Referencing Michael Haneke’s 2001 drama and Martin Scorsese‘s 1982 black comedy film, Glover said, “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy.”
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
Time-travel drama "Kindred" and comedy "Reboot" will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.
theplaylist.net
‘Elvis,’ ‘The Menu’ & ‘Andor’ Earn 2023 ACE Eddie Awards Nominations
Wait, you thought the guild award nominations were over? Listen, Hollywood is all about awards 24/7, 365 days a year. But if it’s February 1st, that means the truly last 2022 applicable guild honors are here, the American Cinema Editors with the nominees for the 73rd ACE Awards. READ...
NME
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
theplaylist.net
SXSW Film & TV 2023 Adds Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ & Emma Seligman’s ‘Bottoms’ Among Second Wave Programming
The SXSW Conference and Festivals, which runs March 10-19, 2023, just announced the second wave of the 2023 Film & TV Festival Lineup, including all Visions, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats, and Festival Favorites, plus numerous additions to Headliners, TV Premieres, Narrative and Documentary Spotlight, and other sections. The Festival also announced that Janine Nabers and Donald Glover‘s “Swarm” and Lee Sung Jin’s “Beef” will be the Opening and Closing Night TV premieres. The Film & TV Festival’s opening night film is the previously-announced “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.“ This year’s Closing Night Film will be announced closer to the event.
theplaylist.net
‘The Covenant’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In Guy Ritchie’s Warzone Thriller On April 21
With a long and varied career under his belt, Jake Gyllenhaal has earned the right to develop whatever projects he wants — and it looks like he wants to work with every A-list action director he can get his hands on. With recent collaborations with Antoine Fuqua (“The Guilty“) and Michael Bay (“Ambulance“), as well as his upcoming remake of “Road House” with director Doug Liman,” Gyllenhaal is well on his way to building an impressive mid-career action resume. So it only makes sense that he teams up with Guy Ritchie on a movie like “The Covenant,” which has him returning to the role of an American soldier at war.
theplaylist.net
‘Swamp Thing’: James Mangold In Talks To Write & Direct DC Studios’ Horror Film
Well, that was quick. Just about 24 hours after the unveiling of the DC Studios “Chapter 1” slate of five films and five series, we already have news regarding the filmmaker behind one of the new features. But honestly, James Mangold kinda spilled the beans already, and it was just a matter of putting two and two together.
theplaylist.net
Michael B. Jordan Confirms ‘Creed IV’ & Possible ‘Creed’ Spin-Offs On The Way
Michael B. Jordan makes his directing debut with “Creed III,” in theaters on March 3. But in the lead-up to the film’s premiere, Jordan hints that his time as Adonis Creed is far from over, and he has plans to expand the franchise even more, albeit “within reason.”
theplaylist.net
Marc Maron & Christina Ricci Defend Andrea Riseborough’s Surprise Best Actress Oscar Nomination For ‘To Leslie’
The surprise Best Actress Oscar nomination for Andrea Riseborough’s performance in the drama “To Leslie” is still causing some angst in Hollywood, given the project had little-to-no money and no traditional Oscar campaign behind it, shocking the industry in the process. Instead, a last-minute grassroots campaign to get the actress a nomination was fueled by peers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson, Edward Norton, and others. It ended up working, ultimately, but the surprise nomination was so controversial— god forbid, an underdog with no money snag a coveted nomination—and has led to a campaign review/investigation by The Academy into how Riseborough exactly overtook more high-profile potential contenders like Viola Davis for “The Woman King” (a perceived snub towards more familiar candidates). As the Academy does its review, potentially rescinding the nomination, the controversy is not making some people happy. One of those willing to stand up for Riseborough, including her “To Leslie” co-star Marc Maron.
theplaylist.net
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Officially Returning For ‘Bad Boys 4’
Perhaps Will Smith and Martin Lawrence didn’t get the memo that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios were going to unveil a massive slate of five films and five TV series because the duo picked maybe the worst time ever to announce the official beginning of preproduction on “Bad Boys 4.”
Comments / 0