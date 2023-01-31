ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

ESPN's Dick Vitale calls LSU potentially adding Sue Gunter's name to Dale Brown Court 'absurd'

BATON ROUGE — ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale did not hold back on his thoughts on LSU potentially changing the name of its court on Friday. Last January, LSU named its basketball court Dale Brown Court after the former Tigers basketball coach who won 448 games and reached two Final Fours at LSU. But according to WAFB, a vote will be held among LSU's Board of Supervisors on Feb. 10 to adjust the name of the court to include former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Transfer Christian Little says LSU baseball staff 'definitely a 180' from Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE ― Transfer Christian Little was one of the many key additions the LSU baseball program made this offseason to bolster its pitching staff. Little, who started at Vanderbilt as a freshman before transferring after his sophomore year, spoke to the media for the first time as a Tiger on Friday and commented on the differences he's seen so far.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next

No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

WATCH: Crowd erupts as LSU women's basketball's Alexis Morris hits go-ahead 3-pointer in OT

In a back-and-forth battle that featured 16 ties, senior guard Alexis Morris sank a dagger for No. 3 LSU women's basketball Thursday night. With less than 50 seconds remaining in overtime and the game against Georgia tied at 74, Morris launched a 3-pointer from the corner to send the sellout crowd at Pete Maravich Assembly Center into delirium.
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
