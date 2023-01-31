Read full article on original website
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls LSU potentially adding Sue Gunter's name to Dale Brown Court 'absurd'
BATON ROUGE — ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale did not hold back on his thoughts on LSU potentially changing the name of its court on Friday. Last January, LSU named its basketball court Dale Brown Court after the former Tigers basketball coach who won 448 games and reached two Final Fours at LSU. But according to WAFB, a vote will be held among LSU's Board of Supervisors on Feb. 10 to adjust the name of the court to include former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Transfer Christian Little says LSU baseball staff 'definitely a 180' from Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE ― Transfer Christian Little was one of the many key additions the LSU baseball program made this offseason to bolster its pitching staff. Little, who started at Vanderbilt as a freshman before transferring after his sophomore year, spoke to the media for the first time as a Tiger on Friday and commented on the differences he's seen so far.
Lady Dogs take No. 3 LSU to OT, lose in Baton Rouge
“We played hard, we fought hard, I’m very proud of our team."
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next
No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
NOLA.com
After Madison Brooks' death, women at LSU are concerned about safety. What's being done?
When walking to and from her night classes across dark areas of campus, LSU sophomore Najada Magee often doesn't feel safe — and she knows many other women feel the same way. "We need something for us," she said. "Like an escort or buddy system where you can call...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball hasn't won in 2023. Here are the four best chances left in Matt McMahon's first season
BATON ROUGE - It's been a rough start to the year for LSU basketball. The Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) still haven't won a game in 2023. LSU is 0-9 in the new year and has lost nine straight after falling 87-77 to Missouri on Wednesday. Expectations around the Tigers heading...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
WATCH: Crowd erupts as LSU women's basketball's Alexis Morris hits go-ahead 3-pointer in OT
In a back-and-forth battle that featured 16 ties, senior guard Alexis Morris sank a dagger for No. 3 LSU women's basketball Thursday night. With less than 50 seconds remaining in overtime and the game against Georgia tied at 74, Morris launched a 3-pointer from the corner to send the sellout crowd at Pete Maravich Assembly Center into delirium.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese embraces 'Bayou Barbie' nickname. Merch may be next
BATON ROUGE – New year, new season, new you. At least, that's how her short time so far in Baton Rouge has gone for Angel Reese. The star player, who's helped guide No. 3 LSU women's basketball to a program-best 22-0 start and the program's longest winning streak at 22 games, is in the process of garnering a trademark for "Bayou Barbie."
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Missouri: Live updates as Matt McMahon tries to break 8-game skid
LSU (12-9, 1-7 SEC) most recently lost to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, 76-68. Coach Matt McMahon's team led by five with 8:59 left to play but faltered down the stretch. LSU didn't make another field goal after taking the five-point advantage until there were only 25 seconds remaining in the game.
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana The LSU Women’s Basketball Team Got A NIL Deal
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team. McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become...
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
brproud.com
One week, two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Baton Rouge. This time, the ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 4718 Plank Road. The winning ticket came from the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The winning numbers for the...
brproud.com
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory to announce candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
KSLA
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
