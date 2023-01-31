Read full article on original website
Louisiana Adds Four to their 2023 signing class
Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent will step down at end of contract
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools will not be running for re-election. He made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting. “I informed the board as well as the public that I will not be seeking an extension to my contract, however, I will be completing the school year,” […]
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana football OC: 'We got the state's best player at quarterback,' over Arch Manning
Louisiana football stamped its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day and what better way to close it than believing you landed the state's best player at the 11th hour. Quarterback D'Wayne' Winfield, or "Lunch" as he's affectionately known, signed with the Ragin' Cajuns Wednesday out of Lutcher, just two...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Unemployment rate rising in Louisiana's big cities. Here's what to know
Many of Louisiana's major metropolitan areas saw unemployment rates increase from December 2021 to December 2022, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, even while the state saw record-low unemployment for much of the year. All of Louisiana's nine metro areas' unemployment rates increased from November to...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Louisiana issue $10,000 grants to homeowners to hurricane proof roofs?
Momentum is growing among Louisiana lawmakers to fund a program that would provide grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs, which experts have said is one of the long-term solutions to solve the state's property insurance crisis triggered by a series of devastating hurricanes since 2020.
KSLA
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
Crawfish prices back to normal, just in time for the Big Game
According to Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App mobile app, prices have dropped back to what most would consider normal, just in time for the Super Bowl.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022. Louisiana – On January 31, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is attempting to locate Christopher Smith, of DeRidder, Louisiana for a welfare concern. According to authorities, Christopher was last seen in June...
Billy Gaston Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Every week, we mention on Kiss Country just how important it is to tell us about those people you know who are real blessings to our community. Thank the Lord that Brandy Hill was paying attention or we might have never known about Billy Gaston. Billy is one of those...
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
