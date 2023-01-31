‘A Little While Lie’ Trailer: Michael Shannon & Kate Hudson Star In A Comedy About Impersonation, Lies & Love

With a long and varied career under his belt, Jake Gyllenhaal has earned the right to develop whatever projects he wants — and it looks like he wants to work with every A-list action director he can get his hands on. With recent collaborations with Antoine Fuqua (“The Guilty“) and Michael Bay (“Ambulance“), as well as his upcoming remake of “Road House” with director Doug Liman,” Gyllenhaal is well on his way to building an impressive mid-career action resume. So it only makes sense that he teams up with Guy Ritchie on a movie like “The Covenant,” which has him returning to the role of an American soldier at war.

