‘A Little While Lie’ Trailer: Michael Shannon & Kate Hudson Star In A Comedy About Impersonation, Lies & Love

‘My Happy Ending’ Trailer: Andie MacDowell Stars As An Actress On A Healing Journey On February 24
Can personal connections heal the mind as well as the body? An actress discovers more than she expected in her search for medical treatment in “My Happy Ending.”. Read More: ‘Good Girl Jane’ Review: Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’s Piercing Debut Tracks The Grooming Of A Young Teenage Girl [Tribeca]
‘The Lost King’ Trailer: Sally Potter Stars In Stephen Frears’ Film About The Discovery Of King Richard III’s Grave On March 24
Leave it to Stephen Frears to make another project about recent British history. But in fairness, “The Lost King” looks like a lighter romp than the likes of “A Very English Scandal” and “The Queen.” It’s not like every film has Sally Potter hallucinating a long-deceased monarch, right?
‘Moving On’ Trailer: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Are Ex-BFFs Plotting Revenge On A Widower Who Screwed Them Over
Not to be too dismissive or glib, but filmmaker Paul Weitz (“About A Boy,” “In Good Company”) has seemed to find a new lane in recent years. Could you call that lane the “grandma lane” without seeming like a superficial dick? Hear me out, though, because Weitz, who made the film “Grandma” with Lily Tomlin in 2017—which is very good btw!— has been working with her a lot, and several narratives center on women in the ’60s and ’70s. Following his 2013 film “Admission” (2013), in which she co-starred, his latest film, “Moving On,” is his third collaboration with Tomlin.
‘Lazarus’: Zazie Beetz & Tom Hardy To Star In Upcoming Nordic Noir Series On Apple TV+
Timothée Chalamet may not be working with Apple yet, but Tom Hardy and Zazie Beetz are. Deadline reports that Beetz and Hardy will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ Nordic noir series “Lazarus,” based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler. The project is still nearing development, but A+E Studio and Range Studios are currently in closing deals with Apple.
‘The Covenant’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In Guy Ritchie’s Warzone Thriller On April 21
With a long and varied career under his belt, Jake Gyllenhaal has earned the right to develop whatever projects he wants — and it looks like he wants to work with every A-list action director he can get his hands on. With recent collaborations with Antoine Fuqua (“The Guilty“) and Michael Bay (“Ambulance“), as well as his upcoming remake of “Road House” with director Doug Liman,” Gyllenhaal is well on his way to building an impressive mid-career action resume. So it only makes sense that he teams up with Guy Ritchie on a movie like “The Covenant,” which has him returning to the role of an American soldier at war.
‘The Palace’ First Look: Kate Winslet Stars In Upcoming HBO Limited Series About An Authoritarian Regime In Its Twilight
When Kate Winslet and HBO team up, great things happen. Don’t believe it? Well, there’s “Mildred Pierce” and “Mare Of Easttown” as evidence, which won five and three Emmys respectively, with Winslet winning Best Lead Actress for both. So, it’s fair to say there are great expectations for “The Palace,” HBO’s latest limited series starring Winslet.
‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’: Guy Ritchie Brings Back Henry Golding, Cary Elwes For Upcoming WWII Flick, Adds ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson & Others
With five films in four years, plus another couple and a TV show on the way, it appears Guy Ritchie is in a career renaissance right now. So much the better for his fans. Next up for Ritchie? “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which starts shooting in Turkey later this month. Henry Cavill and Eiza González already star, but now Deadline has the scoop and who will join them for the upcoming war movie. And no surprise: like every great Ritchie film, this film has an ensemble full of charismatic actors tailormade for the director’s usual proclivities.
‘The Order’: Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult To Star In Justin Kurzel’s Upcoming True Crime Film
Australian director Justin Kurzel is no stranger to true crime after 2011’s “Snowtown,” 2019’s “True History Of The Kelly Gang,” and his most recent film, “Nitram.” Deadline reports Kurzel returns to the genre again for his next project, “The Order,” with Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to star.
‘A Spy Among Friends’ Trailer: Damian Lewis & Guy Pearce Espionage Series Hits MGM+ In March
Being a spy requires a lot of discretion. You have to not only keep most of what you do at work a secret, but you sometimes even have to lie to those closest to you to protect that work. But what happens when your best friend is also a spy? And not only that, what if that best friend who is a spy might also be a double agent, working for the enemy? That drama is what propels the plot of the new limited series, “A Spy Among Friends.”
12 Movies To See In February: ‘Magic Mike 3,’ ‘Sharper’ & ‘Knock At The Cabin’
With Sundance behind us and events such as the Oscars, SXSW, and the Berlin International Film Festival coming up next month, February could have seemed relatively barren compared to the release schedules surrounding it. That said, this month has no shortage of entertaining films and must-see theatrical releases on the docket, starting with M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated adaptation “Knock at the Cabin.” Channing Tatum returns for his last stint as Mike Lane, with Steven Soderbergh returning to director “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” following his absence from the sequel, and elsewhere there are some festival favorites such as “Return to Seoul” getting wider releases and the first Marvel film of the year.
‘Knock At The Cabin’ Review: Top-Tier M. Night Shyamalan, This Delivers Dread And Fear That You Feel
Far from infallible as a filmmaker, M. Night Shyamalan’s catalog of work is never anything less than bold. Sometimes the result is a classic, and sometimes the result is, at the very least, a curious misfire. “Knock at the Cabin” is very much an example of the former. This apocalyptic, psychological horror, his best work since “Split,” is a relentlessly gripping winner.
‘Dune: Part Two’: Dave Bautista Says Austin Butler Is “Terrifying” As Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen In Upcoming Sequel
Dave Bautista has a very busy 2023 ahead of him, with four movies starring him set to premiere. First up, M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest “Knock At The Cabin,” which hits theaters today. And a little further on the horizon, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” on May 5, and “Parachute,” set for its world premiere at SXSW 2023 in March. But Bautista also “Dune: Part Two” this year, too, which sees the actor reprise his role as Baron Harkonnen’s hulking, brutish nephew Glossu Rabban.
Lil Rel Howery Raises Eyebrows At His ‘Deep Water’ Co-Star Ana de Armas’ Best Actress Nom For ‘Blonde’: “For Real?”
There’s lots of Oscars drama recently, with Andrea Riseborough‘s surprise nomination for “To Leslie” having Hollywood and everyone else question the campaign tactics for the Academy Awards. But Lil Rel Howery is up in arms about a different nom altogether. In his mind, Ana De Armas‘ nomination for “Blonde” “doesn’t make sense,” especially since Andrew Dominik‘s film has eight Razzies noms this year, including Worst Picture.
Seth Rogen On ‘Superbad’: “No One’s Made A Good High School Movie Since Then”
Looking back on Seth Rogen‘s earlier career, did anyone think he’d be part of a cast of a Best Picture nominee like “The Fabelmans“? I mean, sure, yeah: Rogen’s proven repeatedly that he has the acting and writing chops to be taken seriously in the movie industry. For every forgettable comedy like “Observe And Report” (or raunchy one like “Pineapple Express“), Rogen has also been part of estimable, all-time classics, like his acting debut “Freaks And Geeks” or 2007’s “Superbad.”
‘The Flash’: Kiersey Clemons Says James Gunn Is “Absolutely Correct” That Upcoming Film Is “One Of The Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made”
At long last, “The Flash” hits theaters this summer, and DCU fans will likely get a sneak peek at the film with a trailer during Super Bowl LVI this weekend. And it’s still a surprise to some that Warner Bros. Discovery moves forward with the movie after all of the controversy last year surrounding star Ezra Miller. But new DC Studios co-head James Gunn aimed to silence critics with a bold declaration at Monday’s DC presentation. “I will say here that “Flash” is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” claimed Gunn. That’s a bold strategy, Mr. Gunn; let’s see how it plays out for you.
‘Sunflower’: Director Misha Green & Jurnee Smollett Reunite For New Lionsgate Thriller
Director Misha Green won’t be tackling “Tomb Raider 2” next but is instead focusing on an older original thriller project that she co-wrote with Craig J. Flores. A new report from Deadline reveals that Green will be directing “Sunflower” and will see actress Jurnee Smollett (“Spiderhead“) taking a lead role in the new thriller. As per the logline, the Lionsgate pic will focus on “two women struggle to escape from a deranged college professor who holds them hostage on a remote sunflower farm.” However, it’s a mystery who will take on this key character of the villainous college professor that is keeping these folks captive on this isolated farm but certainly sounds like a meaty part to fill.
SXSW Film & TV 2023 Adds Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ & Emma Seligman’s ‘Bottoms’ Among Second Wave Programming
The SXSW Conference and Festivals, which runs March 10-19, 2023, just announced the second wave of the 2023 Film & TV Festival Lineup, including all Visions, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats, and Festival Favorites, plus numerous additions to Headliners, TV Premieres, Narrative and Documentary Spotlight, and other sections. The Festival also announced that Janine Nabers and Donald Glover‘s “Swarm” and Lee Sung Jin’s “Beef” will be the Opening and Closing Night TV premieres. The Film & TV Festival’s opening night film is the previously-announced “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.“ This year’s Closing Night Film will be announced closer to the event.
Austin Butler Claims He’s Finally “Getting Rid Of” His Elvis Accent, But “I Have Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords With All That Singing”
Since Austin Butler‘s star turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s “Elvis” last year, the actor has struggled to shake the singer’s iconic accent. But EW reports that on Friday’s episode of BBC One‘s “Graham Norton Show,” Butler confirmed he’s finally leaving it behind.
‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau Teases Details On Upcoming Sequels, Like Oona Chaplin Playing Leader Of Na’vi Fire Tribe & A “Big Time Jump” In ‘Avatar 4’
Where will “Avatar: The Way Of Water” end up on the highest-grossing movie of all time list? It currently sits at #4 with a $2.13 billion total gross, just shy of “Titanic” at $2.19 billion. Looking ahead, “Water” overtaking “Titanic” (no pun intended) feels inevitable. But looking further than that, where will the upcoming “Avatar” sequels land on that all-time list when they hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028?
DC Studios: James Gunn Says Ben Affleck’s Batman Is Out, Jason Momoa Won’t Play 2 Characters & Gal Gadot & Others Are Maybes
While yesterday’s DC Studios “Chapter 1” film and TV slate announcement did give a surprising amount of information about what the studio is working on moving forward, it didn’t answer all of the questions fans have. In fact, it didn’t answer some of the biggest questions, namely what’s going to happen to the A-listers who previously played some of these massive characters in previous films? Well, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios, did answer some questions about that (via io9), but their answers might not give the clarity folks might be searching for.
