Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Well, There’s a Reason the Vikings DC Search Is Taking So Long
Thirteen days ago, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the purple and gold defense flamed out of the playoffs. The Vikings lost at home to the New York Giants, and that was that. Fast forward to the beginning of February, and the franchise has not...
Davante Adams sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers
Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers to play for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, leaving behind Aaron Rodgers to play with Derek Carr. Now that Carr is leaving town, it looks like Adams is putting out the call to Rodgers to join him in Sin City. Adams was asked on Twitter recently which Read more... The post Davante Adams sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
3 bold predictions for Russell Wilson in 2023 after Broncos hire Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in the NFL coaching carousel on Tuesday by landing Sean Payton. Denver had to trade a first-and second-round pick to New Orleans, but with a coach of Payton’s pedigree, it may be worth it. After hiring a first-time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett went poorly, the Broncos went in the exact opposite direction this time in order to turn things around with Russell Wilson under center.
Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats. Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, […] The post Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity
Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, but the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from the veteran quarterback. It sounds like Adams already has a replacement in mind. Aaron Rodgers is once again facing an uncertain future with... The post Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation
The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure
Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE
Antonio Brown is no stranger to making headlines, as he was often in the news for making splash plays on the field, and unfortunately, for making poor decisions off of it. But the former Pittsburgh Steelers star may have outdone himself with this most recent claim he just made while on Instagram Live. Brown claimed […] The post Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade
Geno Smith is right in the middle of contract negotiations to stay in Seattle. The fact that he’s slated for a pretty sizable deal that the Seahawks want to give him is a testament to what a terrific season he had as a starter this year after taking over for Russell Wilson. Beyond just the […] The post Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Shane Steichen move, head coach timeline might upset Philly fans
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job just eight days before Super Bowl LVII. Eagles’ fans might not be thrilled with the timeline of the Colts’ coaching search and Shane Steichen’s latest interview, which is set for Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator will […] The post Colts’ Shane Steichen move, head coach timeline might upset Philly fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans
The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vic Fangio makes final Dolphins decision after 49ers rumors
After a rather poor stint as the Denver Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio decided to take a smaller role in 2022, working as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles. But it was clear that Fangio would be able to find a defensive coordinator role in 2023, which is a spot he’s spent most of […] The post Vic Fangio makes final Dolphins decision after 49ers rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones’ 2023 Cowboys’ NFL Draft QB comments don’t bode well for Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback, per Calvin Watkins. Jones added that Dallas should have committed to taking a QB in the NFL Draft years ago. The news has people wondering what the future has in store for Dak Prescott. Prescott has fared well for the Cowboys during his […] The post Jerry Jones’ 2023 Cowboys’ NFL Draft QB comments don’t bode well for Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
