New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Teen charged after threat found at North Haven High School

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old is facing charges after a threat was found written in a North Haven High School bathroom Thursday. The threat was found written on a bathroom stall, police said. An additional police presence was at the school Thursday and again on Friday morning...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Respond to Fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters responded to a fire in Bridgeport early Friday morning. An investigation was underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found what officials said was a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire on Brooks Street, but determined that it was a structure that housed the family pets and it was not a puppy mill.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Family displaced after house fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
OXFORD, CT
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, MA. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Rd. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA
FOX 61

Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead, buried in Stamford park arrested

STAMFORD, Conn. — The mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead and buried in Cumming Park in Stamford earlier in January was arrested on Friday, according to police. Police said at 9:45 a.m., Stamford Major Crime Investigators arrested Liam Rivera's mother, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, for the charges of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Hindering Prosecution, Tampering with Evidence, and Cruelty to Persons.
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

About 60 animals killed in fire at Prospect family farm

PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with dozens of animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief. Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a...
PROSPECT, CT
WTNH

New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
BETHEL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker

Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
