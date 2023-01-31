Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Teen charged after threat found at North Haven High School
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old is facing charges after a threat was found written in a North Haven High School bathroom Thursday. The threat was found written on a bathroom stall, police said. An additional police presence was at the school Thursday and again on Friday morning...
Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Fire in Bridgeport
Firefighters responded to a fire in Bridgeport early Friday morning. An investigation was underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found what officials said was a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire on Brooks Street, but determined that it was a structure that housed the family pets and it was not a puppy mill.
Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
Family displaced after house fire in Oxford
OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized
SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, MA. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Rd. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead, buried in Stamford park arrested
STAMFORD, Conn. — The mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead and buried in Cumming Park in Stamford earlier in January was arrested on Friday, according to police. Police said at 9:45 a.m., Stamford Major Crime Investigators arrested Liam Rivera's mother, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, for the charges of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Hindering Prosecution, Tampering with Evidence, and Cruelty to Persons.
About 60 animals killed in fire at Prospect family farm
PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with dozens of animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief. Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a...
New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker
Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
