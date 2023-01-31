Read full article on original website
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the “all other” category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
oilcity.news
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — Travel has been closed along WYO 59 in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
buckrail.com
Time is running out to vote for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!
JACKSON, Wyo. — You have until MIDNIGHT TONIGHT left to get your votes in for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!. Time has flows and while almost 10k votes have been cast, we still don’t have clear winners in many categories!. Make sure to vote for your favorite pilates...
wrrnetwork.com
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Ice Arena looking to possibly expand
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the city of Casper, one of the more popular venues for locals is the Casper Ice Arena. And there could possibly be some changes in it’s future. The Ice Arena is very popular among locals... Both for it’s public open skates, and for all of the hockey and figure skating competitions that take place there.
buckrail.com
Construction halted on wastewater facility connected to “glamping” site on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction of a wastewater facility at the headwaters of the Fish Creek watershed on Wyoming State Lands has been halted due to a stay issued by the court. The facility is part of the dome-style “glamping” sites project off of Moose-Wilson Road. On June...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: First light on the Tetons
JACKSON, Wyo. — Sunrise can be one of the most beautiful times in the Jackson Hole valley. Buckrail’s photographer Nick Sulzer captured a bit of magic earlier this week amid the record-breaking frigid temperatures. Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith says light snow showers can be expected on Friday night...
oilcity.news
Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
buckrail.com
A first look at 130 Penny Lane, Thayne
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
county17.com
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
buckrail.com
Harsh winter conditions increase mountain lion activity in Teton Valley
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Following an incident Monday that resulted in the killing of a mountain lion near Tetonia, Idaho Fish and Game are reminding the public that extra vigilance is required when people and their pets live in close proximity to these animals. Monday’s incident involved the loss...
oilcity.news
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
buckrail.com
Jobs of the Week – February 1
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Cent$ible Nutrition...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Winter is tough on wildlife, here’s how to help
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and...
buckrail.com
Late January storm breaks 48-hour snowfall record at JHMR
JACKSON, Wyo. – The Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s upper mountain broke its all-time 48-hour snowfall record with 41 inches received from January 26-28. This impressive storm cycle was followed by some of the coldest air in years with temperatures plummeting to -30ºF or lower in the Jackson Hole Valley.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
