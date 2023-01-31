MIAMI - A man found with the car belonging to a missing South Florida Lyft driver was taken into custody in North Carolina following a police pursuit that spanned several counties, authorities said.Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared during an extradition hearing in North Carolina that was held to determine if he would be returned to Florida.Flores is accused of several charges in North Carolina that include parole violation, DWI and attempting to evade arrest. He is accused of a host of charges in Florida that include second-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and violation of supervised pre-trial release. The...

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO