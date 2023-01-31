ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was arrested after a Facebook Marketplace robbery on Thursday, according to an Akron Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. for a robbery. According to the victim, he arranged to sell...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy