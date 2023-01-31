Read full article on original website
Mayfield Heights police search for man in connection with salon suite break-ins
Mayfield Heights police are searching for a maintenance contractor that is allegedly responsible for using the keys assigned to him to break into a beauty salon suite multiple times.
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
BB shatters window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream in Westlake, police say
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream was shot out by a BB or pellet gun, Westlake Police confirmed, and detectives are trying to find the suspect. WPD said employees called police around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 reporting they heard two loud “pop” sounds...
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
15-year-old girl arrested for threatening to shoot student at Midview High School, sheriff says
GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a student at Midview High School, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The alleged threat included bringing the gun to the school on Feb. 3, according to LCSO. The sheriff’s office was notified of the...
Lorain County student arrested for school shooting threats: Deputies
A Midview High School student was arrested after investigators say she threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
Two dead with gunshot wounds on Cleveland’s south side
Homicide detectives are now investigating.
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was arrested after a Facebook Marketplace robbery on Thursday, according to an Akron Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. for a robbery. According to the victim, he arranged to sell...
Man charged in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man arrested in Florida in connection to the murder of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment building received new charges on Friday. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the...
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights
Police have not indicated how Maria Valenzuela died, but said the incident was 'not a random attack.' 24-year-old Christian Warner is currently in custody.
Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
