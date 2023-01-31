Read full article on original website
Temple U graduate students go on strike for a living wage
The current average pay for Temple University graduate employees is $19,500 a year. The post Temple U graduate students go on strike for a living wage appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Temple students sound off about safety after off-campus attack
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University students had a chance to raise their concerns about their safety Thursday morning. The university's Student Government Association hosted a town hall meeting.It comes after several recent violent attacks on students, including one near campus near 18th and Norris Streets.Thursday's meeting wasn't open to the media, but the university's vice president for public safety Jennifer Griffin told CBS News Philadelphia says there will be a challenging fix for the problem."Unfortunately, this is an epidemic throughout the city, and we are working with Philadelphia to try to create systems where we provide safety strategies and sometimes, unfortunately, even with all of the safety strategies, with lighting and cameras and students doing the right thing and being aware of their surrounding, we still have crime in the city," Griffin said.The university says it's working with Philadelphia police and other city organizations to improve students' safety.
billypenn.com
Philly schools will teach a unit on MOVE, part of the refreshed African American history curriculum
As the School District of Philadelphia revamps its African American history curriculum, educators are crafting a new unit dedicated to a critical chapter in the city’s recent past: the story of MOVE. The new teaching unit on the Black liberation group and its relationship to the city will be...
A brief history of the Black church's diversity, and its vital role in American political history
Millions of enslaved Africans were forcefully converted to the Christian faith. The Black church came about when African Americans began to establish their own congregations.
delawarevalleynews.com
Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.
Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
Students, staff medically evaluated after fire at Lancaster County technical school: reports
About 10-15 people received medical attention Friday after being exposed to smoke from a dryer fire at the Lancaster County Career Technology Center, according to news reports. The fire began around 8 a.m. at the technical school’s Mount Joy campus. CBS 21 reported the fire was brought under control within...
Philly school board asks City Council for millions in funds: ‘We need you’
Philadelphia’s school board delivered a long list of asks to City Council this week, including a $318 million annual budget increase within the next four years. Board vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez said the district can’t shoulder the burden of building repairs and other looming costs alone. “We need...
NBC Philadelphia
Mayoral Hopeful Helen Gym Apologizes for Attending Event at Philly's Union League
Former Philadelphia Council member and current mayoral candidate Helen Gym is apologizing for attending an event at the Union League of Philadelphia less than a week after criticizing the private club for honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gym, a Democrat, took to Twitter Monday night to offer an apology while...
‘I do not feel safe’: Teacher safety spotlighted in Council meeting on Philly schools
Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday heard how neighborhood safety issues are affecting the School District of Philadelphia teacher shortage.
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard
PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Phillymag.com
Prankster Hijacks Website of Anti-Trump South Philly Diner
Plus: Wind chills below zero. And Jason Kelce's very pregnant wife is bringing her OB/GYN to the Super Bowl. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Architectural marvel or symbol of police brutality? Former headquarters for Philadelphia police faces uncertain future
The city of Philadelphia is prepared to release a report detailing a months-long community engagement effort officials say will inform the fate of the Roundhouse, the unusual concrete building that served as police headquarters for more than six decades. Many of the residents who participated in that process said they...
phillyvoice.com
Lansdowne home health care agency must pay $2.3 million to workers deprived of adequate overtime wages
A Lansdowne home health care company must pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages to workers after failing to provide them with time-and-a-half overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Affectionate Home Health Care, which provides nursing care and household management to Philadelphia and Delaware...
clsphila.org
Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case
Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate
Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Waste Management workers hit picket line in Camden, New Jersey
"We pick up trash, we don't want to be treated like trash," a union member said.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
