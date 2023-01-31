ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, PA

CBS Philly

Temple students sound off about safety after off-campus attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University students had a chance to raise their concerns about their safety Thursday morning. The university's Student Government Association hosted a town hall meeting.It comes after several recent violent attacks on students, including one near campus near 18th and Norris Streets.Thursday's meeting wasn't open to the media, but the university's vice president for public safety Jennifer Griffin told CBS News Philadelphia says there will be a challenging fix for the problem."Unfortunately, this is an epidemic throughout the city, and we are working with Philadelphia to try to create systems where we provide safety strategies and sometimes, unfortunately, even with all of the safety strategies, with lighting and cameras and students doing the right thing and being aware of their surrounding, we still have crime in the city," Griffin said.The university says it's working with Philadelphia police and other city organizations to improve students' safety.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.

Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Prankster Hijacks Website of Anti-Trump South Philly Diner

Plus: Wind chills below zero. And Jason Kelce's very pregnant wife is bringing her OB/GYN to the Super Bowl. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
clsphila.org

Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case

Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate

Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

