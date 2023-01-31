Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Linda Ronstadt Won’t Make Any Money from ‘Last of Us’ Streaming Spike for ‘Long Long Time’
It has been a long, long time since Linda Ronstadt sold the rights to her streaming catalog. The singer reacted to the viral sequence in HBO’s “The Last of Us” featuring her 1970 ballad “Long Long Time.” The song jumped 4,900 percent on Spotify within an hour of the episode airing January 29 and rose to 149,000 percent the following day. The song is featured three separate times in the episode, including actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett playing the track on a piano. “Long Long Time” is also the title of the episode. “I don’t follow social media or streaming services very...
Only One Artist Beat Sleep Token on Spotify’s Top 50 Viral Songs Chart
Sleep Token truly are one of the hottest bands going at the moment, currently placing two songs inside Spotify's Viral 50 chart. In fact, "The Summoning" currently sits at No. 2 on the chart with only one song besting it at present. For those unaware, Spotify's Viral 50 is a...
okayplayer.com
The Upcoming ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Seems Like a Mess
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Participants of the upcoming Squid Game reality show on Netflix say that treatment was ‘cruel’ and that the contest was ‘rigged.’. Participants of the upcoming Squid Game reality game show on Netflix are fuming at the “mean”...
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Ice Spice Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Entry With Lil TJay-Assisted “Gangsta Boo”
Ice Spice took 2022 by storm, and is making an even bigger splash in 2023. The 23-year-old earned her first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry with her new track “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil TJay. “Gangsta Boo” debuted at No. 82 on the latest Hot 100 chart and was the sole track on her debut EP Like..? to include a feature. This isn’t her first experience being on the charts, as “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood” appeared on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. “Gangsta Boo” also made its way onto the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart....
Drake says he wants a 'LeBron-sized check' and not another 'dinner plate' for reaching a record 75 billion Spotify streams
"We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive," Drake wrote in his Instagram story.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' Becomes Highest-Rated Album Of All Time
Kendrick Lamar‘s To Pimp a Butterfly has become the highest-rated album of all time on one of the internet’s most popular fan review websites. The Compton rapper’s third studio album surpassed Radiohead’s OK Computer on Thursday (January 31) to become No. 1 on the list of top albums of all time on Rate Your Music.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Dr. Dre celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘The Chronic’ with re-release, return to streaming
Last year, “The Chronic” was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label’s music from those platforms.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
okayplayer.com
D’Angelo Will Be Featured on Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. D’Angelo and Jazmine Sullivan have joined Audible’s Words + Music roster, each artist hosting a musical narrative entries. D’Angelo will highlight his neo-soul contemporaries in a new series courtesy of podcast company Audible. The 4-time Grammy winner will...
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Best-Selling Musicians Who Have Never Won a Grammy
After two years of Covid-related disruptions, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards are the most prestigious in the music industry and recognize achievements of performers, songwriters and composers, production personnel, and others in the recorded music field. Grammy recognition and commercial success […]
okayplayer.com
A ‘King of the Hill’ Revival Is Coming to Hulu
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Hulu is reviving beloved Fox animated sitcom King of the Hill, with co-creator Mike Judge returning as protagonist Hank Hill. King of the Hill fans unite: a revival of the animated sitcom is coming to Hulu. On Tuesday, reports confirmed...
Bustle
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
okayplayer.com
Netflix Reveals How it Will Crackdown on Password Sharing
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Netflix has updated their FAQ pages with details about exemptions and rules on password-sharing within a household. Netflix is officially cracking down on password-sharing. Starting this year, the streaming platform plans to halt accounting sharing by asking users to pay...
R&B Artist Adrian Milanio Tops Charts on Apple, Spotify
Digitalization has erased all geographical barriers, making the world a platform for artists to showcase their talent. Music artists are no exception. Any talent worldwide can find an audience and also build a solid career. You don’t have to be from NY, LA, Atlanta, or Nashville to take the music industry by storm. Adrian Milanio, a popular R&B artist, is a perfect example. Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, Adrian is gaining recognition all over the world on digital music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. His accomplishments serve as inspiration to other independent artists as he continues to grow into international stardom.
