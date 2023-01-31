The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man. Officials are looking for Timmothy Hobbs, who was last seen on December 26th, 2022 by a family member. The family member last saw Hobbs around Fill Ups Gas and Grocery. During that time, Hobbs said he was headed to Richmond and had declined a ride that his family member had offered him. He was seen walking North on Highway 421.

JACKSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO