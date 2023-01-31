ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

lakercountry.com

Two arrests made locally Thursday

Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WKYT 27

Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man. Officials are looking for Timmothy Hobbs, who was last seen on December 26th, 2022 by a family member. The family member last saw Hobbs around Fill Ups Gas and Grocery. During that time, Hobbs said he was headed to Richmond and had declined a ride that his family member had offered him. He was seen walking North on Highway 421.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday. McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. If you have any information, you...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning. It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m. Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

More details released in death of Rockcastle County infant

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - 2-1-2023 Update: Two people are facing charges after a 7-month-old baby died in August. The baby’s mother and then-boyfriend are facing charges. An indictment was returned on Friday and it states Kirsten Durham, 23, and Johnathan Durbin, 32, wantonly caused the death of the baby.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man injured in shooting on Devonport Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting on Devonport Drive Wednesday morning. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Devonport Drive around 11 a.m. where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with “potentially” life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
LEXINGTON, KY

