WKYT 27
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen at Southland Christian Church. The trailer belongs to Pine Missions, a church in Pine Ridge. “They parked a 16-foot black trailer at Southland Christian this week and what...
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
WKYT 27
Reward offered for tips leading to arrests in incident that led to officer firing gun
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reward is now being in the search for two suspects in an incident that led to a Lexington police officer firing their gun. Police say in the early morning hours of January 22 two men were spotted breaking into vehicles in the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
wftgam.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Man
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man. Officials are looking for Timmothy Hobbs, who was last seen on December 26th, 2022 by a family member. The family member last saw Hobbs around Fill Ups Gas and Grocery. During that time, Hobbs said he was headed to Richmond and had declined a ride that his family member had offered him. He was seen walking North on Highway 421.
clayconews.com
Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday. McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. If you have any information, you...
WKYT 27
Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning. It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m. Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.
WTVQ
Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
wymt.com
More details released in death of Rockcastle County infant
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - 2-1-2023 Update: Two people are facing charges after a 7-month-old baby died in August. The baby’s mother and then-boyfriend are facing charges. An indictment was returned on Friday and it states Kirsten Durham, 23, and Johnathan Durbin, 32, wantonly caused the death of the baby.
WTVQ
Man injured in shooting on Devonport Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting on Devonport Drive Wednesday morning. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Devonport Drive around 11 a.m. where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with “potentially” life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
WTVQ
Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
