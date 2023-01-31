Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
FOX Carolina
Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.
Attorney Grant Varner reacts to Day 10 of the Murdaugh Trial. One recent study found acupuncture may help alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after...
kiss951.com
Carolina Woman Saves Stray Dog From River
A miniature poodle that fell into a freezing North Carolina river was saved by a kind stranger who didn’t hesitate to help. according to Inside Edition, the tiny dog, named Riu, had somehow slipped into the French Broad River and was struggling to stay afloat in the “turbulent currents,” according to a Facebook post from the Asheville Humane Society.
Miniature Poodle Mix Rescued From North Carolina River by Good Samaritans, Reunited With Parent
A Miniature Poodle mix was recently rescued from the French Broad River in North Carolina thanks to a pair of Good Samaritans, one of whom jumped into the water to save him. Miniature Poodle Rescued From River According to a Facebook post by the Asheville Humane Society, on Jan. 9, two women noticed the Miniature […] The post Miniature Poodle Mix Rescued From North Carolina River by Good Samaritans, Reunited With Parent appeared first on DogTime.
foxwilmington.com
Mother, grandfather arrested in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County were arrested. On Monday, they were indicted by a grand jury. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
11 year old boy charged with assault
An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Pickens Man Plead Guilty
Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house
Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart. National Storytelling Week runs through Feb. 6 and we're walking you through ha few books you should add to your reading list. Goats delivering Valentine's...
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
Upstate family who lost son to fentanyl now fighting for awareness, stiffer laws
Brandon Bowers' parents, Ken and Melody, remember their son as athletic, hardworking and funny. They said his smile lit up any room he was in and recalled the way he would always comfort his friends on bad days. A fentanyl overdose killed the 27-year-old on Aug. 4, 2022.
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
FOX Carolina
Florida murder suspect taken into custody after chase into Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect wanted for murder in Florida was taken into custody in the Ellenboro area earlier tonight. Deputies said law enforcement in Florida recently contacted the US Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force asking them for help...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
FOX Carolina
Suspect Shot After K-9 Stabbed
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
FOX Carolina
Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Court date in mother bear and cubs mutilations case? Reimbursement on water bills for outage period?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has the man responsible for killing the three bears in Woodfin not been arrested? How has he been able to kill so many other animals and no legal actions taken against him? There is no hunting allowed in Woodfin. Also, what kind of time or penalties is he facing?
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
FOX Carolina
Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD looking for suspect wanted in drive-by shooting; juvenile arrested
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a mid-day drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police said they responded to Atkinson Street around 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 30 to investigate multiple reports of gunshots. Officers searched the nearby area and were unable to locate a suspect but did find 10 shell casings. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Comments / 7