Leicester, NC

FOX Carolina

Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.

Attorney Grant Varner reacts to Day 10 of the Murdaugh Trial. One recent study found acupuncture may help alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Carolina Woman Saves Stray Dog From River

A miniature poodle that fell into a freezing North Carolina river was saved by a kind stranger who didn’t hesitate to help. according to Inside Edition, the tiny dog, named Riu, had somehow slipped into the French Broad River and was struggling to stay afloat in the “turbulent currents,” according to a Facebook post from the Asheville Humane Society.
ASHEVILLE, NC
DogTime

Miniature Poodle Mix Rescued From North Carolina River by Good Samaritans, Reunited With Parent

A Miniature Poodle mix was recently rescued from the French Broad River in North Carolina thanks to a pair of Good Samaritans, one of whom jumped into the water to save him. Miniature Poodle Rescued From River According to a Facebook post by the Asheville Humane Society, on Jan. 9, two women noticed the Miniature […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens Man Plead Guilty

Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house

Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart. National Storytelling Week runs through Feb. 6 and we're walking you through ha few books you should add to your reading list. Goats delivering Valentine's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect Shot After K-9 Stabbed

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Court date in mother bear and cubs mutilations case? Reimbursement on water bills for outage period?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has the man responsible for killing the three bears in Woodfin not been arrested? How has he been able to kill so many other animals and no legal actions taken against him? There is no hunting allowed in Woodfin. Also, what kind of time or penalties is he facing?
WOODFIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD looking for suspect wanted in drive-by shooting; juvenile arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a mid-day drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police said they responded to Atkinson Street around 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 30 to investigate multiple reports of gunshots. Officers searched the nearby area and were unable to locate a suspect but did find 10 shell casings. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
ASHEVILLE, NC

