FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
OnlyInYourState
The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More
Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
Boston Globe
From Lord & Taylor to ‘House of Sport’
An old luxury store on Boylston Street is getting a new life. A prime stretch of Back Bay real estate will soon go from Balenciaga to batting cages. Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to open a “House of Sport” experiential sporting concept at the former Lord & Taylor on Boylston Street in Back Bay, launching a jobs website heralding: “We’re building a new experience in Boston.”
travel50states.com
8 Stops for History Lovers Near Boston, MA
It is truly amazing how much history is packed into Boston, Massachusetts, with its Freedom Trail, Tea Party Museum, and Boston Common, sights of some of Colonial America’s most notable events. But the surrounding area is just as incredible! You can spend a lot of time exploring all there is to see. We based ourselves at the Element Lexington (in Lexington) for 5 days to explore the area. Here are my 8 stops for history lovers near Boston, MA:
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
spoonuniversity.com
This May Be The Best Hot Chocolate In Boston
It doesn't come as a surprise that Boston can get frigidly cold in the winter. As the temperature plummets to nearly zero degrees, with wind chills making it feel like it's in the negatives, it's only fitting to warm up over a comforting cup of hot chocolate as snow gradually blankets every inch of the city. That said, L.A. Burdick may just serve the best hot chocolate in Boston.
Boston Globe
Quiz: How well do you know your Boston slang?
We know you're wicked smaht, so test your Boston slang with this quiz. The Garden. Eastie. Masshole. If you are not new to Boston these are some well-known terms in your vocabulary. However, even if you are a pro when it comes to ordering your Dunks regular, you may be searching the internet for a term or two you hear on your way in and around Boston.
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
Eater
News of Chef Michael Scelfo’s New Restaurant Ignites Major Industry Backlash
On February 1, Eater reported chef Michael Scelfo of neighborhood mainstays Alden & Harlow, Longfellow Bar, and Waypoint would be opening a new restaurant this spring inside Somerville’s Cambria Hotel. The news sparked a deluge of industry backlash on social media, bringing to light past allegations of misconduct at the chef’s other restaurants that first surfaced on social media channels in 2020.
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Boston Globe
What to expect from Spyglass Brewing’s brand-new N.H. taproom
To date, Spyglass has brewed nearly 200 different beers, many of them variations on the super popular double IPA. Anyone who’s driven a long distance to a brewery for a beer run will feel some kinship with Spyglass Brewing Company cofounder John Wagner. Before he was making and selling...
For $674,000, a two-bedroom Roxbury loft clad in shiplap
The unit comes with two off-street parking spaces, quartz counters, a soaking tub, a composite deck, and oak flooring. I you’re a “Fixer Upper” devotee, then shiplap is big on your home-shopping wish-list. Unit 1 at 30 Copeland St. in Roxbury offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew."There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
Boston Globe
The condo amenities conundrum: What’s in? What’s out? What’s just plain useless?
Amenity floors may have been once reserved for the most luxurious of condo developers, but they are now standard offerings across many multifamily residential developments. Condo buildings in Greater Boston and across the United States in recent years have evolved from mere places to live. Instead, many newer developments now include entire floors of amenities meant to entertain and keep residents busy — and drive up asking prices on an individual unit.
