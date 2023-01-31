For the latest First Look Friday, we spoke with Gloss Up about her roots in Memphis, coming up in the rap game alongside GloRilla, and more. Gloss Up arrives at the Okayplayer offices in Brooklyn on a cold and cloudy winter day in January. Accompanied by Brandon Farmer, her manager, and Jonathan, her videographer, there’s an excitement in Gloss’ eyes as she enters, the stop at our office a part of a promo run for her new mixtape Before The Gloss Up. She’s glammed up and wearing a look that exudes comfort and confidence: a cream, pink, and baby blue plaid shacket, a white tee, a blinged-out Quality Control chain, sky-blue denim jeans, and white boots – all rounded out with over 30 inches of straight Black hair.

