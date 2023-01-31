ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
wmuk.org

A judge declined to dismiss a murder case against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

