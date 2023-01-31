Read full article on original website
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
1 dog dies after rescue from hoarding house in Norton Shores
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter that helped rescue multiple dogs from deplorable conditions at a Norton Shores home is reporting that one of the dogs has died. Harbor Humane in West Olive took in 20 dogs from Cober Canine Rescue including one named Nort who suffered severe pneumonia.
Fox17
MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
Court record: Suspect said puppies died recently in home where 78 dogs seized
At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police raid found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.
WZZM 13
Adopter speaks on experience with Norton Shores woman arrested for animal neglect
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Bex Britz lost their dog, Stella, in April of 2020. "We drove out to Muskegon to the Petsmart there where we met with Lisa and several litters of puppies that they had just brought in on rescue transport," said Britz. In May of that year,...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested after allegedly stealing a blue minivan Friday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in...
Norton Shores dog rescue owner admits 8 puppies died in her care in January
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Earlier this week, 78 dogs were seized from a Norton Shores rescue after it was discovered the animals were living in deplorable conditions. Cober's Canine Rescue was run by Lisa Cober, who is now facing a preliminary charge of animal neglect. She was arraigned Tuesday on that charge and bonded out of custody on a $1,000 bond.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
Judge to decide on motion to toss murder charge in Lyoya death
A Kent County judge could make a major decision Friday in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
wmuk.org
A judge declined to dismiss a murder case against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr
(Michigan Public Radio Network) A judge on Friday rejected a motion to dismiss second-degree murder charges against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr. Charged in the killing of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, Christopher Schurr’s team had argued in Kent County Circuit court Friday that the former Grand Rapids Police Officer was legally permitted to use deadly force.
'I cried during that video': Muskegon family paid $1,400 in vet bills after adoption from Cober's Canines
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Barbara VanBogelen of Muskegon reacted to the Norton Shores Police Department video showing 78 dogs being rescued from Cober's Canines in Muskegon County with sorrow. "I cried during that video," said VanBogelen. "Watching that video, I cried. Those poor animals." Knowing that her dog, Annabelle, came...
‘This is a safe place': Brann’s says stabbing was 1st violent incident in 51 yrs
Wyoming police say the victim remains in critical condition at the hospital, and no arrests have been made.
Ottawa County deputies searching for suspect following early morning chase
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive Friday for reports of a suspicious vehicle circling neighborhoods with its lights off.
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
'It's urgent, and scary': Grand Rapids woman looking for kidney donor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is asking for the public's help to save her life, because she's got stage five kidney disease and has only so many more months before her body may began to fail her. So she's reaching out in hopes someone can give her a gift unlike any other.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
