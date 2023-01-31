ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
okayplayer.com

JAY-Z Will Be Performing “God Did” at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. JAY-Z will perform alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and more during an all-star live performance of “God Did.”. Looks like the rumors of JAY-Z appearing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards have been confirmed. Variety has reported that the...
okayplayer.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates 30 Years of ‘The Chronic’ By Bringing it Back to Streaming

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Dr. Dre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, The Chronic, with a 30th anniversary re-release to streaming services. 1992 Dr. Dre classic The Chronic has made a return to major digital streaming services. On Wednesday (February 1),...
okayplayer.com

How Seriously Should Creatives Take the Rick Rubin Book?

In the new Rick Rubin book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, it’s unclear who or what the producer is writing for. If you knew nothing of what a Rick Rubin book was intended to be, a reasonable and not at all assumptive leap would carry you almost directly to memoir or studio journal territory. And no one could blame you for it — the rise of rap’s famed “reducer” is an epic on par with the Greek Classics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy