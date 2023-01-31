Read full article on original website
okayplayer.com
JAY-Z Will Be Performing “God Did” at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. JAY-Z will perform alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and more during an all-star live performance of “God Did.”. Looks like the rumors of JAY-Z appearing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards have been confirmed. Variety has reported that the...
okayplayer.com
Best Songs of The Week: ft. PinkPantheress, Terrace Martin, and More
The Round-Up is Okayplayer’s weekly playlist of the best songs in the worlds of hip-hop and R&B. This week’s set features new music from PinkPantheress, SahBabii, Liv.e, Cordae and more.
okayplayer.com
Dr. Dre Celebrates 30 Years of ‘The Chronic’ By Bringing it Back to Streaming
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Dr. Dre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, The Chronic, with a 30th anniversary re-release to streaming services. 1992 Dr. Dre classic The Chronic has made a return to major digital streaming services. On Wednesday (February 1),...
okayplayer.com
How Seriously Should Creatives Take the Rick Rubin Book?
In the new Rick Rubin book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, it’s unclear who or what the producer is writing for. If you knew nothing of what a Rick Rubin book was intended to be, a reasonable and not at all assumptive leap would carry you almost directly to memoir or studio journal territory. And no one could blame you for it — the rise of rap’s famed “reducer” is an epic on par with the Greek Classics.
