In the new Rick Rubin book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, it’s unclear who or what the producer is writing for. If you knew nothing of what a Rick Rubin book was intended to be, a reasonable and not at all assumptive leap would carry you almost directly to memoir or studio journal territory. And no one could blame you for it — the rise of rap’s famed “reducer” is an epic on par with the Greek Classics.

18 HOURS AGO