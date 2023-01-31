Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 Reunion Quickly Shut Down by Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan quickly shuts down Jimmy G-49ers reunion in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brace for another NFL offseason highlighted by quarterback controversy, the head coach and general manager John Lynch cleared up a few things on Wednesday. With both Trey Lance and...
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
5 Things to Know About Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
5 things to know about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts’ 2022 campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. After the Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from last season’s playoffs in relatively simple fashion by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts used that hurt to soar to new heights this year.
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers
Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule
For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams. This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league...
Who Is the Highest-Paid Coordinator in the NFL?
Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history. The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
