First Look Friday: Gloss Up Is Putting On For The Lineage of Memphis Rap
For the latest First Look Friday, we spoke with Gloss Up about her roots in Memphis, coming up in the rap game alongside GloRilla, and more. Gloss Up arrives at the Okayplayer offices in Brooklyn on a cold and cloudy winter day in January. Accompanied by Brandon Farmer, her manager, and Jonathan, her videographer, there’s an excitement in Gloss’ eyes as she enters, the stop at our office a part of a promo run for her new mixtape Before The Gloss Up. She’s glammed up and wearing a look that exudes comfort and confidence: a cream, pink, and baby blue plaid shacket, a white tee, a blinged-out Quality Control chain, sky-blue denim jeans, and white boots – all rounded out with over 30 inches of straight Black hair.
D’Angelo Will Be Featured on Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. D’Angelo and Jazmine Sullivan have joined Audible’s Words + Music roster, each artist hosting a musical narrative entries. D’Angelo will highlight his neo-soul contemporaries in a new series courtesy of podcast company Audible. The 4-time Grammy winner will...
For Freestyle Fellowship, Their Grammy Nomination Is “A Long Time Coming”
Freestyle Fellowship members Aceyalone and Self Jupiter spoke about the Grammy nomination, releasing old and new music, and more. After remastering their 1991 debut album, To Whom It May Concern, Freestyle Fellowship — the legendary rap crew from Los Angeles made up of Aceyalone, Myka 9, P.E.A.C.E., and Self Jupiter — is being nominated for a Grammy.
Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. After rumors that her tour launch would begin this week, on Wednesday, Beyoncé began the rollout for the ‘Renaissance’ World Tour. BeyHive, get your coins ready. On Wednesday (February 1), Beyoncé started Black History Month with the...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023: A Tribe Called Quest, Missy Elliott Earn Nominations
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Missy Elliott has received a first-time nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while A Tribe Called Quest and The Spinners return. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their nominees for 2023. Among the 14...
Best Songs of The Week: ft. PinkPantheress, Terrace Martin, and More
The Round-Up is Okayplayer’s weekly playlist of the best songs in the worlds of hip-hop and R&B. This week’s set features new music from PinkPantheress, SahBabii, Liv.e, Cordae and more.
Dr. Dre Celebrates 30 Years of ‘The Chronic’ By Bringing it Back to Streaming
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Dr. Dre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, The Chronic, with a 30th anniversary re-release to streaming services. 1992 Dr. Dre classic The Chronic has made a return to major digital streaming services. On Wednesday (February 1),...
Grammy Predictions 2023: Our Guesses at Who’ll Win the Big Four (And Other Categories)
Will Beyoncé win over Adele? Will Steve Lacy have his breakout moment? Will Kendrick have a rap takeover? Here’s our 2023 Grammy predictions. One thing should be understood about the Grammys: the artist you feel should win may not (and probably will not) win. The Recording Academy has always come across as disconnected from the music landscape, but more so in recent years, resulting in snubs and upsets that has left viewers disappointed time and time again. Although the 2023 Grammy Awards likely won’t be too different from its predecessors in that regard, it’s the first time in a while that the Recording Academy seems to agree with the general public on some of the significant highs in music last year.
The Upcoming ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Seems Like a Mess
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Participants of the upcoming Squid Game reality show on Netflix say that treatment was ‘cruel’ and that the contest was ‘rigged.’. Participants of the upcoming Squid Game reality game show on Netflix are fuming at the “mean”...
How Seriously Should Creatives Take the Rick Rubin Book?
In the new Rick Rubin book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, it’s unclear who or what the producer is writing for. If you knew nothing of what a Rick Rubin book was intended to be, a reasonable and not at all assumptive leap would carry you almost directly to memoir or studio journal territory. And no one could blame you for it — the rise of rap’s famed “reducer” is an epic on par with the Greek Classics.
After Reaching 75 Billion Streams on Spotify, Drake Proposes That Artists ‘Should Get Bonuses’
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Drake, Her Loss artist and recent Apollo Theater headliner, said that artists ‘should get bonuses’ after hitting 75 billion Spotify streams. Drake wants Spotify to pay up. The Her Loss co-rapper and recent Apollo Theater headliner recently made...
