jack1065.com
Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing project in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – More affordable housing is coming to Kalamazoo. Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, a crowd of about 150 local officials, builders and community members turned out Friday afternoon for the groundbreaking of Zone 32 on Frank Street. Developer Jamari Bogen says he hopes it will...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
jack1065.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
jack1065.com
No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
jack1065.com
Three, including Hoadley, appointed to vacancies on WMU Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jon Hoadley is back on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees. The former State Representative, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year and then rejected by the Republican controlled State Senate. That won’t happen now that Democrats have the majority in the Legislature.
jack1065.com
Chinese New Year celebrations taking place this weekend in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A celebration of the Chinese New Year will take place in Kalamazoo this weekend. The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy is teaming up with the Western Michigan University Asian Initiative Saturday, February 4 to host the Lantern Festival Gala at Chenery Auditorium, then Sunday, February 5 they’re hosting another Lantern Festival celebration at the Portage Zhang Senior Center.
jack1065.com
Electric vehicles dominate headlines at International Auto Show, with a catch
GRAND RAPIDS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The spotlight at this year’s Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids was on electric vehicles, but that spotlight also brought some questions and concerns about the vehicles. Some carmakers have gone all in on EVs, but experts say there are some...
jack1065.com
Marshall H.S. and nearby elementary locked down, “shots fired” report unfounded
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall High School and neighboring Walters Elementary School had to be placed on a lock down Friday morning after there was a report of “shots fired” near the high school. The lock down was ordered just as students were arriving for school. An...
jack1065.com
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
jack1065.com
Oshtemo shooting injures one, remains under investigation
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident late Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Butterfly Rd. in the Canterbury Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township just before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, they were told...
jack1065.com
Two Marshall schools locked down on shots fired report, police find nothing during search
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Marshall High School and neighboring Walters Elementary School had to be placed on a lock down Friday morning after there was a report of “shots fired” near the high school. Marshall Police say they responded at about 7:18 a.m. to the report just...
