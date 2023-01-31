ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Police: Man arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse

By Simone Gibson
 3 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Monday, Auburn police arrested Kendrick Deshaun Payne of Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging Payne with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from Auburn Police responding to a sexual assault report on Monday. A victim reported an encounter with a male suspect near the 700 block of Steven Street.

According to the police department, the suspect “forcibly subjected the victim to sexual contact.” Auburn Police say the suspect had no known previous interaction with the victim.

Auburn Police Officers located Payne near the scene of the crime shortly after the incident occurred. Police say Payne was later identified as the offender, and authorities placed Payne under arrest after further investigation.

Authorities transported Payne to the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond associated with his sexual abuse charge. The Auburn Police Department says Payne is also being held on “an order of commitment to jail” regarding previous unrelated court actions.

WRBL News 3

