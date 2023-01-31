Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
Be prepared to vote! Watch series of Naperville City Council Candidate Forums
Above / During the January 2023 meeting of the Senior Task Force, details were launched for the first in a series of three municipal candidate forums to be hosted in collaboration with the Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation in Council Chambers. The first forum was held Jan. 31. Future forums are Feb. 28 and March 14. The first 90-minute program was recorded by NCTV and is linked below. Stay tuned for more!
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board mulls over 13 ARPA applications, approves seven
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications from agencies throughout the county, but not without hesitation. Tuesday’s board meeting started with newly elected member Ray Gatza speaking on behalf of his district, with skepticism on past approved applications and how the remainder of the county’s ARPA funds should be allocated.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lyons Township school board rejects sale of 70-acre parcel in Willow Springs
The sale of 70 acres in Willow Springs to a developer who wants to build an industrial park has been rejected by the Lyons Township High School District 204 board, but the door remains wide open to a sale. The board voted unanimously Jan. 23 to reject bids of $46.5...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Township Democratic Organization to honor Former Secretary of State Jesse White on Feb. 23
Orland Township Democratic Organization to honor Former Secretary of State Jesse White on Feb. 23. Tickets and Ads available for the February 23rd event at Papa Joe’s Restaurant in Orland Park by visiting the Orland Township Democratic Organization website. The Orland Township Democratic Organization will honor former Illinois Secretary...
Suburb is moving annual fireworks show, for safety reasons
A southwestern suburb has decided to change the location of its Independence weekend fireworks show in light of the mass shooting in Highland Park last summer.
Candidate for Chicago police union president calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
CHICAGO - The contest for Chicago mayor is not the only election campaign taking place right now. A few days after we count the votes in the race for mayor, votes will also be counted at the Fraternal Order of Police union. Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the...
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
WSPY NEWS
Sugar Grove Village President wants major development project
Susan Smith serves on a Village of Sugar Grove committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was standing room only as an estimated 60 people attended a comprehensive plan steering committee meeting for the Village of Sugar Grove Tuesday night which at times was contemptuous. Residents voiced...
Downtown Wheaton apartment complex sold to JVM Realty
An Oak Brook-based real estate firm has purchased a downtown Wheaton apartment complex near the old DuPage County courthouse. JVM Realty Corp. announced it has acquired the six-story, 149-unit apartment community at Courthouse Square. The company completed the purchase on Jan. 26. JVM Realty has been snapping up large-scale suburban...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
thefirstward.net
The tale of an Elgin North Grove survey
Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you, who do you think you are?. Ha ha ha, bless your soul, you really think you’re in control?. The absurd notion that municipal inhabitants can pick and choose the businesses that come into their communities isn’t nearly relegated to Second City progressive politicians and minority residents. Suburban white folks are equally afflicted with the delusion that they can order up a specific retailer just like an entrée on a restaurant menu.
Raising Cane’s Coming to Mount Prospect Next Year
The new drive-through location is expected to open in September 2024
positivelynaperville.com
Shoemaker, Teacher, Adventurer, Miner, Legislator, Farmer, Naperville Postmaster
Sylvester Allen Ballou was born October 19, 1828, in Galway, Saratoga County, New York. Sylvester’s father was Isaac Albee Ballou, a descendant of Maturin Ballou, one of the founders of Rhode Island. His mother was Hannah Allen, a descendant of Ethan Allen. The Ballou family moved to Brecksville, Ohio,...
oakpark.com
Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police
A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
Pilsen residents say skyrocketing property taxes are forcing people from homes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a lot of anger, but no real solutions, for Pilsen residents who came out in force Wednesday night to vent over property tax increases they call a "nightmare."Frustrated Pilsen homeowners crowded into Benito Juarez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St., for a community meeting where they demanded solutions from Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.Residents say tax bills are climbing as much as 46 percent – and are forcing longtime Pilsen residents to leave their homes."It is not the responsibility of a senior citizen who lives in an old house next to a condominium to have to pay the same amount of tax or more," one woman said."When will this insanity end?" a man said."I hear the feeling of injustice," Kaegi said as he addressed the crowd. I think just about everyone here – including yours truly… we don't think the system's fair."Kaegi vowed to push harder on tax exemptions, and said he is working with Springfield lawmakers to help blunt the impact of higher assessments.Residents want a cap on tax increases in the neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
