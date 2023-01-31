Read full article on original website
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Investigators need your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.
WRDW-TV
Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation. Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair. His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual...
Suspicious death investigation underway at Motel 6 in Augusta
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a room at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a driver in connection with the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle three weeks ago on Olive Road. According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle...
WRDW-TV
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man outside a Circle K last week. According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and criminal damage to property in the first degree. The shooting...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man in the areas of Lamkin Road, West Milledgeville Road, and the Cornerstone subdivision. Officials say Richard Dahlheimer, 42, fled deputies Thursday evening after a traffic stop while driving a stolen vehicle. He was last seen wearing a...
WRDW-TV
Local deputies find man accused of armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies located and arrested a man wanted accused of armed robbery. According to authorities, deputies were on Walton Way when they spotted the wanted man, Christopher Bryson, 47, at a Circle K. While deputies detained Bryson, they discovered an unknown substance and a clear...
WRDW-TV
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
wfxg.com
Man wanted for stalking, smashing woman's window in Hephzibah
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stalking. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Brothersville Rd for reports of a damaged window in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. The victim told deputies she woke up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of her bedroom window being smashed. The victim says she checked her security cameras and saw fifty-one-year-old Lawrence Glover placing something on her car just before her window was broken.
WRDW-TV
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
wfxg.com
Homicide investigation underway in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road. RCSO says it was called out to the area at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, deputies found an unresponsive male that had been shot at least twice.
WRDW-TV
Pair wanted in theft of hundreds during money transfer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register. According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens at 4470 Columbia Road in...
YAHOO!
Augusta man accused of dragging deputy with car acquitted of 1 charge, guilty in another
An Augusta man accused of dragging a Richmond County sheriff's deputy with his car during a traffic stop in 2020 recently was acquitted of drug trafficking, but found guilty of felony obstruction. Kaylon Cryn Smith, 32, was originally charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer in connection to the...
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
