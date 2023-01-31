Read full article on original website
Troubleshooters: Consumers could get money back after settlement with gravestone company
The Pennsylvania Attorney General is asking all unhappy customers to file a complaint.
Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro's first budget address is weeks away. Here's a look at the state's bottom line and what's ahead. The post Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources buys two islands
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) confirmed the purchase of two islands on the Susquehanna River for $160,000 last month. The purchase was fueled by the islands' potential for public outdoor recreation and conservation, as well as the scenic views. "[The islands] are...
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
Bill would ban smoking in Pennsylvania casinos
There's a push to ban smoking inside Pennsylvania casinos, as advocates say it's impacting workers' health. Under Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act, casinos are one of the few places that allow indoor smoking, but Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23) wants to change that. He is a co-sponsor of the Protecting Workers...
Powerball rises to $700 million. Here’s when the next drawing is
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner. Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball […]
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records
After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
Lawmakers must remove barriers to higher education for people behind bars | Opinion
Providing education in prison is one of the most effective means of helping formerly incarcerated people lead crime-free lives upon their release. Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA – the agency that administers state grant and loan programs to students) does not allow state-funded grant programs to be used for college behind bars.
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Tips on how to stay safe during cold weather. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - February 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, has announced today that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and over 110 years in the industry.
Pennsylvania School Buses With Cameras Issued 8K Violations Last Fall
(TNS) — The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. "I heard a car backfire," Clark recalled. She swiveled...
Pa. home listings aren’t that great for offering appliances, study says
When you’re buying a home, you’d assume it would come with all basics, right?. That’s not necessarily true, especially for listings in states like Pennsylvania, which apparently has some of the worst when it comes to offering appliances. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. metro area among those hit the...
Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?
It’s way up there, and China swears it just got off course and was used, mainly, for meteorological studies. The United States, however, is pretty sure it’s a spy balloon. It’s about three-bus lengths long, and is cruising at a reported 60,000 feet. Despite just how high up there it is traveling, it’s size dictates that it will be visible for most folks if it flies over their house on a clear day.
PA residents were asked what they want to change about state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock
As the Pennsylvania state House remains deadlocked, members of the public told Speaker Mark Rozzi they want more bipartisan cooperation, open primaries, and less reliance on constitutional amendments.
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
