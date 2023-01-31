ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
Bill would ban smoking in Pennsylvania casinos

There's a push to ban smoking inside Pennsylvania casinos, as advocates say it's impacting workers' health. Under Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act, casinos are one of the few places that allow indoor smoking, but Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23) wants to change that. He is a co-sponsor of the Protecting Workers...
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records

After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
Lawmakers must remove barriers to higher education for people behind bars | Opinion

Providing education in prison is one of the most effective means of helping formerly incarcerated people lead crime-free lives upon their release. Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA – the agency that administers state grant and loan programs to students) does not allow state-funded grant programs to be used for college behind bars.
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Tips on how to stay safe during cold weather. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your...
Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - February 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, has announced today that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and over 110 years in the industry.
Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?

It’s way up there, and China swears it just got off course and was used, mainly, for meteorological studies. The United States, however, is pretty sure it’s a spy balloon. It’s about three-bus lengths long, and is cruising at a reported 60,000 feet. Despite just how high up there it is traveling, it’s size dictates that it will be visible for most folks if it flies over their house on a clear day.
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
