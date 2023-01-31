Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
City of Kent proposes bill to state legislators to address illegal street racing
KENT, Wash. - Illegal street racing has become a growing problem in several communities in Washington. The City of Kent hopes its bill to the State Senate can address the public safety issue. Washington’s current law on street racing is only defined as two people competing for speed. However, illegal...
nwnewsradio.com
King Co Council sends $1.25B property tax levy to ballot
(King County Council votes to send property tax levy to April special election vote Jan. 31, 2023) A new tax to pay for more mental health and substance treatment beds will now go to your ballot for a vote. The 9-year property tax boost is being called a “generational investment”...
shorelineareanews.com
Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells
The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
Nurses lobby legislators for better working conditions, hospital association opposes legislation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday, dozens of nurses with the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) lobbied lawmakers in Olympia to pass Senate Bill 5236. The bill has three major parts: capping the number of patients a nurse can care for; reinforce a law regarding meals and breaks; and give nurses more say during committee meetings, according to Katharine Weiss, WSNA's director of government.
Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda announces bid for King County Council
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has announced plans to run for the King County Council this year, even though her term in Seattle is not up for re-election until 2025. Mosqueda says she is campaigning for the King County District 8 seat being vacated by Joe McDermott. He announced last...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes
The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie City Councilmember Matt Laase Resigns
On January 31, 2023, Councilmember Matt Laase notified Mayor Ross and City Councilmembers of his resignation from the Snoqualmie City Council effective immediately. “I look forward to spending more time with those that need me the most, and that is the most important thing right now,” Laase wrote in his resignation letter.
q13fox.com
Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
koze.com
State Should Support Local School Districts, Not Dictate to Them, Legislation Declares (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Senator Shelly Short (R-Addy), responding to new decrees from Olympia’s education bureaucracy on everything from mask mandates to curriculum, says local school boards need some breathing room, and should be allowed to make decisions for themselves. Short has introduced Senate Bill 5029, a...
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
q13fox.com
Washington Working Families Tax Credit: See if you qualify for up to $1,200
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington residents can now apply for a new annual tax credit that provides payments of up to $1,200 for low-to-moderate income individuals and families. According to Gov. Jay Inslee's Office, about 400,000 households will qualify for the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). About one in three...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws
Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
realchangenews.org
New legislation could make Seattle the first city in North America to ban caste-based discrimination
On Jan. 24, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced at a press conference at City Hall new legislation to prohibit caste-based discrimination in the city of Seattle. If passed, the ordinance would add caste to the city’s list of protected classes, outlawing discrimination in employment, housing, public places and contracting. It would also empower the Seattle Office for Civil Rights to investigate complaints of caste discrimination and facilitate a settlement for monetary damages or other forms of recompense.
q13fox.com
Narcan vending machines will be installed at Tacoma library
TACOMA, Wash. - A new vending machine that carries Narcan is going to be installed at a Tacoma library this month. Tacoma Public Library is partnering with Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project to install the machine which will supply free naloxone, a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids.
