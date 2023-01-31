ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

nwnewsradio.com

King Co Council sends $1.25B property tax levy to ballot

(King County Council votes to send property tax levy to April special election vote Jan. 31, 2023) A new tax to pay for more mental health and substance treatment beds will now go to your ballot for a vote. The 9-year property tax boost is being called a “generational investment”...
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells

The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
WOODWAY, WA
KING 5

Nurses lobby legislators for better working conditions, hospital association opposes legislation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday, dozens of nurses with the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) lobbied lawmakers in Olympia to pass Senate Bill 5236. The bill has three major parts: capping the number of patients a nurse can care for; reinforce a law regarding meals and breaks; and give nurses more say during committee meetings, according to Katharine Weiss, WSNA's director of government.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes

The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Snoqualmie City Councilmember Matt Laase Resigns

On January 31, 2023, Councilmember Matt Laase notified Mayor Ross and City Councilmembers of his resignation from the Snoqualmie City Council effective immediately. “I look forward to spending more time with those that need me the most, and that is the most important thing right now,” Laase wrote in his resignation letter.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws

Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

New legislation could make Seattle the first city in North America to ban caste-based discrimination

On Jan. 24, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced at a press conference at City Hall new legislation to prohibit caste-based discrimination in the city of Seattle. If passed, the ordinance would add caste to the city’s list of protected classes, outlawing discrimination in employment, housing, public places and contracting. It would also empower the Seattle Office for Civil Rights to investigate complaints of caste discrimination and facilitate a settlement for monetary damages or other forms of recompense.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Narcan vending machines will be installed at Tacoma library

TACOMA, Wash. - A new vending machine that carries Narcan is going to be installed at a Tacoma library this month. Tacoma Public Library is partnering with Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project to install the machine which will supply free naloxone, a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids.
TACOMA, WA

