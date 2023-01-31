Icy road conditions are already being reported to the west of us over in Sulpher Springs and Mt Vernon, and it's slowly moving in our direction. Will it get all the way to Texarkana, that's the big question. One thing is for sure though, you do not want to go to Dallas along the I-30 corridor for the next 36 to 48 hours at least. Don't do it.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO