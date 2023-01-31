Read full article on original website
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 3rd and 4th
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Don’t Miss a Look Back in History & Texarkana’s Famous Postcard
Texarkana's Sesquicentennial continues all year as we have the chance to learn about the history of our great town. TXK150 along with the Texarkana Museum Systems will present a special program that will look back in time and the history of one of Texarkana's famous postcards. It's a long tradition...
Nashville, AR Food Bank Distribution For Wednesday 2/1, Postponed
UPDATE: Harvest Regional Food Bank was going to be in Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry this Wednesday, February 1, the weather has changed that. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until approximately 11:00 am or until all boxes have been distributed.
Here Are Some Great Events Going on This Weekend Feb 3-5 in Texarkana
Ah, the weekend is here once again. The rain and ice are gone and the temperatures are warming up a bit. If you are looking for something to do this weekend we found a few things to check out. 2023 Annual AKC Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Texarkana presents...
Amnesty Program Being Offered to Citizens With Warrants
The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. According to a...
Texarkana Man Arrested And Charged With Soliciting A Minor Online
The Texarkana Texas Police Department issued a statement today announcing the Monday arrest of a 48-year-old man at his place of work in Bowie County, he is being charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. The TTPD report states that Robert Murphy, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, has been arrested and...
See Amazingly Insane Stunts at Motto Xtreme Circus in Texarkana
If you are looking for some fun, I mean super extreme action then this is for you. This isn't anything like a traditional circus. No this is a Motto Xtreme Circus and it's coming to Texarkana. This is a high-energy show that combines action sports with circus feats and it's...
Third Annual Best Chili Cook-Off to benefit Hands-on Texarkana
The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express will be hosting the 3 rd Annual Best Chili in Texarkana Chili Cook-Off to benefit Hands-on Texarkana. Fire up the stove, brown up the meat, and spice up the sauce. The Sportsplex by HealthCARE is hosting its third annual Chili Cook-off on February 11,from 4...
Get Ready to Enjoy Texarkana’s 17th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala in March
Get ready for Harvest Regional Food Bank's 17 Annual Wine and Jazz Gala at the Silvermoon on Broad in downtown Texarkana. This event is so much fun with great food, great wine, great music and all for a great cause. You just can't go wrong. When is The 17 Annual...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
Texarkana Braces for Possible Ice Storm Praying Not Like in 2000
The Texarkana area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service with the potential of freezing rain or a winter mix with some ice accumulation possible. I don't know about you but every time I hear mention of ice in the weather forecasts I automatically think of...
Newly Opened Texarkana Restaurant Features Sweet Tooth Cravings
The first thing you will see when you walk into the newly opened Monjunis in Texarkana is a wall of lighted colored bottles and the second thing you will see is all the colorful cupcakes and cakes from Buttercups, a longtime Louisiana tradition. Buttercups Cupcakes. Shreveport-Bossier has two boutique shops...
Free Tree Seedling Giveaway Set for Feb. 18 in New Boston
The Bowie County Master Gardeners, in conjunction with the Texas A&M Forest Service will be holding a free tree seedling giveaway beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Tree Giveaway. Trees will be handed out at the Trailhead Park Pavilion (200 South Ellis Street) in New Boston on...
65 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 23 – 29
The fourth and final full week of January saw quite an increase in arrests in Bowie County. Your Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 65 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 25 of those while 40 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
Seriously Dangerous Travel Conditions West Of TXK Next Couple Of Days
Icy road conditions are already being reported to the west of us over in Sulpher Springs and Mt Vernon, and it's slowly moving in our direction. Will it get all the way to Texarkana, that's the big question. One thing is for sure though, you do not want to go to Dallas along the I-30 corridor for the next 36 to 48 hours at least. Don't do it.
