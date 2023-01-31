ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
Nashville, AR Food Bank Distribution For Wednesday 2/1, Postponed

UPDATE: Harvest Regional Food Bank was going to be in Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry this Wednesday, February 1, the weather has changed that. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until approximately 11:00 am or until all boxes have been distributed.
NASHVILLE, AR
Amnesty Program Being Offered to Citizens With Warrants

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. According to a...
TEXARKANA, TX
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Seriously Dangerous Travel Conditions West Of TXK Next Couple Of Days

Icy road conditions are already being reported to the west of us over in Sulpher Springs and Mt Vernon, and it's slowly moving in our direction. Will it get all the way to Texarkana, that's the big question. One thing is for sure though, you do not want to go to Dallas along the I-30 corridor for the next 36 to 48 hours at least. Don't do it.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana, AR
