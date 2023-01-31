Read full article on original website
Larry Lindgren
3d ago
They need to Conceal their gun on their body !!!!! DO NOT LEAVE A GUN IN YOUR VEHICLE !##!!!!!#!! LEGAL Concealed Carry Permits should be easier to get. (Obviously
KEPR
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband,...
KOMO News
Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother
TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
Chronicle
Gunman Shoot Man in Pierce County Who Intervened in Robbery, Then Robbed 14-Year-Old
A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies. After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint. No suspects have been...
KOMO News
Man shot in Graham backyard, police searching for shooters
GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is searching for suspected shooters after a man was shot and killed in a backyard in Graham Thursday morning. Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., a spokesperson with the sheriff's department, said a woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot at the home in the 24500 block of 62nd Ave Ct E.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Officers crack down on shoplifters
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police made several arrests and recovered hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise during an anti-shoplifting operation on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at stores off Borgen Boulevard.
q13fox.com
Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek help identifying suspect who stole money from hotel room
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole money from a hotel room on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on Jan. 30 at around 11:00 p.m., the suspect stole $400 dollars from a hotel room at Candlewood Suites near I-5 Park.
kentreporter.com
Male pedestrian killed Jan. 16 in Federal Way identified
The 36-year-old man who was struck by a driver and killed on Jan. 16 in Federal Way has been identified. Joshua King, 36, died of multiple blunt injuries, according to King County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is ruled an accident. Federal Way Police Department officials told the Federal Way Mirror that the suspected driver returned to the scene the night of the incident and was interviewed as part of the investigation.
Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located
Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
Man killed in Graham was pepper-sprayed then shot, detectives say
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man living in a shed in the backyard of a Graham home was shot and killed Thursday morning.
q13fox.com
The results: Olympia's 'Guns for Gift Cards' exchange
Guns for gift cards. That's the deal the Olympia Police Department just offered gun owners, and this morning we are hearing about how many people opted to make the exchange.
q13fox.com
Woman in Lake Stevens restaurant drug scheme sentenced to 10 years
SEATTLE - A Marysville woman who co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old Laura Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced for distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl at her restaurant, Fuente de Café.
q13fox.com
5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation
SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
thejoltnews.com
TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars
SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
