The 36-year-old man who was struck by a driver and killed on Jan. 16 in Federal Way has been identified. Joshua King, 36, died of multiple blunt injuries, according to King County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is ruled an accident. Federal Way Police Department officials told the Federal Way Mirror that the suspected driver returned to the scene the night of the incident and was interviewed as part of the investigation.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO