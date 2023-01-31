ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Larry Lindgren
3d ago

They need to Conceal their gun on their body !!!!! DO NOT LEAVE A GUN IN YOUR VEHICLE !##!!!!!#!! LEGAL Concealed Carry Permits should be easier to get. (Obviously

Related
KEPR

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother

TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man shot in Graham backyard, police searching for shooters

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is searching for suspected shooters after a man was shot and killed in a backyard in Graham Thursday morning. Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., a spokesperson with the sheriff's department, said a woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot at the home in the 24500 block of 62nd Ave Ct E.
GRAHAM, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Officers crack down on shoplifters

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police made several arrests and recovered hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise during an anti-shoplifting operation on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at stores off Borgen Boulevard.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe

TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Male pedestrian killed Jan. 16 in Federal Way identified

The 36-year-old man who was struck by a driver and killed on Jan. 16 in Federal Way has been identified. Joshua King, 36, died of multiple blunt injuries, according to King County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is ruled an accident. Federal Way Police Department officials told the Federal Way Mirror that the suspected driver returned to the scene the night of the incident and was interviewed as part of the investigation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
q13fox.com

Woman in Lake Stevens restaurant drug scheme sentenced to 10 years

SEATTLE - A Marysville woman who co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old Laura Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced for distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl at her restaurant, Fuente de Café.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars

SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA

