San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

Car Care After the Winter Storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With this week’s winter storm in the rearview mirror many people are hopping back in their vehicles and getting on the move. However, the weather may have not only affected people’s vehicles during the storm, but could continue to affect them if not taken care of. Owner of Premier Automotive in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Winter Storm Warning Extended as Icy Roadways Make Driving Dangerous

SAN ANGELO – Several rounds of sleet and freezing rain are expected to continue across all of West Texas for the next two days and the Winter Storm Warning has now been extended through Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2023. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brady-today.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect From Monday to Wednesday

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday (Jan. 30) and a Winter Storm Watch for Monday through Wednesday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) effective across west central Texas. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are likely across West Central Texas. The first round will...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Pontious Possum Rises from Pothole to Predict Future of College Hills

SAN ANGELO, TX – Pontious Possum of College Hills has spoken! Only six more months of construction on College Hills Blvd., jokes the local Home Builders Association. In a post on their Facebook, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Home Builders of San Angelo joked that Pontious Possum of College Hills had emerged from his pot hole to give you a time line on college hills.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Winter Storm Warning issued through February 1st

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) UPDATE 2:23 p.m.— The winter storm watch has been elevated to a winter storm warning and extended until 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Several rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet, with heavier precipitation, are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. Total ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-half of an inch will […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police: Black Ice Warning

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is advising motorists there is black ice on the streets and roadways and that danger will remain until Thursday. In a social media post Tuesday morning, the SAPD shared, "The San Angelo Police Department would like to remind the public to please use extreme caution if traveling this morning. Due to the extreme cold temperatures, ice and snow have covered the roads and bridges, and they will be extremely slick. Please follow tips below:
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp

SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic

SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger

The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

