Car Care After the Winter Storm
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With this week’s winter storm in the rearview mirror many people are hopping back in their vehicles and getting on the move. However, the weather may have not only affected people’s vehicles during the storm, but could continue to affect them if not taken care of. Owner of Premier Automotive in […]
San Angelo ISD cancels classes due to winter weather
The San Angelo Independent School District announced that schools and offices in the district will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Map: Road conditions in the Concho Valley
The Texas Department of Transportation reports ice on roadways throughout San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas. Check roadway conditions on this map before driving.
One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
According to investigation reports, the vehicle was traveling on icy roads around 9:40 p.m. last night.
Winter Storm Warning Extended as Icy Roadways Make Driving Dangerous
SAN ANGELO – Several rounds of sleet and freezing rain are expected to continue across all of West Texas for the next two days and the Winter Storm Warning has now been extended through Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2023. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo,...
Ice storm warning issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas
An ice storm warning was issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas through Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
Concho Valley schools that are releasing early & closing
Due to winter weather conditions in the Concho Valley, schools across the region have announced delays and closures.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect From Monday to Wednesday
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday (Jan. 30) and a Winter Storm Watch for Monday through Wednesday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) effective across west central Texas. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are likely across West Central Texas. The first round will...
San Angelo Jeep Club helps hospital staff get to work in winter weather
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Jeep Club has been assisting staff at Shannon get to work amidst rapidly declining conditions due to the winter weather sweeping across the city. According to James Bartlett, President of the San Angelo Jeep Club, the club has been around since 2019 and has grown […]
Pontious Possum Rises from Pothole to Predict Future of College Hills
SAN ANGELO, TX – Pontious Possum of College Hills has spoken! Only six more months of construction on College Hills Blvd., jokes the local Home Builders Association. In a post on their Facebook, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Home Builders of San Angelo joked that Pontious Possum of College Hills had emerged from his pot hole to give you a time line on college hills.
Winter Storm Warning issued through February 1st
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) UPDATE 2:23 p.m.— The winter storm watch has been elevated to a winter storm warning and extended until 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Several rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet, with heavier precipitation, are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. Total ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-half of an inch will […]
Dog causes two crashes on Houston Harte
Traffic on Houston Harte in San Angelo was reduced to a single lane after two crashes that started because of a dog on the expressway.
VIDEO: Two dead in fiery rollover crash near Grape Creek
Two people died following a fiery rollover crash on US Highway 87 North near Grape Creek on Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023.
San Angelo Police: Black Ice Warning
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is advising motorists there is black ice on the streets and roadways and that danger will remain until Thursday. In a social media post Tuesday morning, the SAPD shared, "The San Angelo Police Department would like to remind the public to please use extreme caution if traveling this morning. Due to the extreme cold temperatures, ice and snow have covered the roads and bridges, and they will be extremely slick. Please follow tips below:
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic
SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger
The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
