ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense

Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Basketball Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers

Alabama Basketball takes on the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon, hoping to continue the momentum it built in its record-breaking thrashing of Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide sits atop the SEC standings, but will have to bring its A-game every night with a target on its back. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy