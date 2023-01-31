Read full article on original website
Related
FanSided
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense
Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
FanSided
Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
FanSided
Alabama Basketball Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers
Alabama Basketball takes on the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon, hoping to continue the momentum it built in its record-breaking thrashing of Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide sits atop the SEC standings, but will have to bring its A-game every night with a target on its back. LSU...
FanSided
Ryan Day still cannot get past the Marvin Harrison Jr. hit in the College Football Playoff
Ryan Day did a bad job of letting Javon Bullard’s hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. go in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has had a miserable time getting past the controversial Javon Bullard hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the back of the end zone during the Peach Bowl.
FanSided
Miami vs. Clemson prediction and odds for Saturday, February 4 (Back the ‘Canes)
An ACC battle between two top 25 teams is set to go down on Saturday when the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to face the No. 20 Clemson Tigers. Clemson holds the top spot in the conference, sitting at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play. Let’s take...
FanSided
UNC basketball fan invades Cameron Indoor to troll the hell out of Duke, Coach K
A UNC Tar Heels fan made the short trip down Tobacco Road to Cameron Indoor Stadium, and trolled Duke with a sign during College Gameday. Jon Scheyer may be the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach these days, but for now he lives in the shadow of Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program for over four decades.
FanSided
Top College Basketball picks and predictions today (Duke will take down UNC)
Saturdays are built for college basketball in the first few months of the year. From January until the end of March Madness, we should all be sitting on our couches and spending every Saturday watching and betting on the hundreds of games going on across the country. Today is no...
FanSided
What Tommy Rees hire means for Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson QB battle at Alabama
Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will kick off their QB battle at Alabama Spring Camp with a new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, running the show. Bill O’Brien is out. Tommy Rees is in. Alabama has a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, which means their quarterback battle can...
Comments / 0