Unregistered rental properties given warning in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Short-term rental properties are in Warren County’s line of sight this year. The county has been calling anew for property owners who rent through Airbnb, VRBO, or other means to get their properties registered with the county. Failure to do so may result in court action and fines.

