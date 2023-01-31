Reading YouTubers ID'd As Victims Killed In Weekend Crash

Chris Schaffer of Schaffrillas Prouductions on YouTube Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "The Schaffer Family"

The two Reading men killed in a car accident Sunday ran a YouTube channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers, according to loved ones.

Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, Daily Voice has previously reported.

The pair worked on a YouTube channel called "Schaffrillas Productions," along with Patrick's brother James, who was also injured in the crash, loved ones said in a GoFundMe campaign. James' condition as of Tuesday, Jan. 31 was not clear.

Schaffrillas — a mash-up of the creators' last names — produced video essay content with a focus on television, movie, and game criticism. Fans took to social media this week to grieve and express condolences for the surviving brother.

The GoFundMe was launched on Tuesday by Schaffer's fiancee to raise money for funeral expenses. Within only five hours of going live, the campaign shattered its $10,000 goal and raised $15,000.

"His humor and kindness have touched the hearts of many," she wrote of her late fiance. "He was a wonderful son, brother, friend, partner, and so much more."

As previously reported, Schaffer and the Phyrillases were heading south on Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township when they were struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer crossing Hamilton Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force head injuries, and their deaths have been ruled accidental, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

The accident remains under investigation by Upper Macungie police.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.