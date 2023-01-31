While Danville High School’s Dick Van Dyke Auditorium is welcoming the Midwest Classic Show Choir competition this weekend, there’s an auditorium across the state line getting plenty of attention as well. A big media tour was offered this week at the new 1,500 seat Broadway Theater Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium, at Seeger Junior and Senior High School in West Lebanon. Ervin Collins works as the manager of the auditorium, and also drives a school bus for the district. He says the idea was there for quite some time to be a regional place for people to come for great shows; and give back to the community.

WEST LEBANON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO