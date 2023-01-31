Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Donors Create a U of I Scholarship at DACC
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. ABOVE: Tom and Beth Chamberlain, endowing the Harold and Emily Jean Hull Scholarship at DACC in honor of Beth’s parents. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a DACC graduate who transfers to the University of Illinois. Tom and Beth...
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
What’s Happening in Vermilion County! Feb 3rd – 5th
Fiberteq Danville Open Interviews: (3650 Southgate Drive) Must have HS Diploma, must be able to work 12hr rotation schedule (1month nights/1 month days/ 15 days off per month), must be able to pass background check,/drug screen. Sleepy Creek Vineyards: (8254 East 1425 North Rd, Fairmount) Noon-9:00PM Winery hours. 6:30PM-8:30OM Live...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
District 118 Board Votes Down First Student; For now
ABOVE: Asst. District 118 Superintendent John Hart (left) listens as First Student representatives present their case to the District 118 Board. A motion before the Danville District 118 Board Wednesday evening (Feb 1st) to retain First Student Services as the district’s transportation provider was voted down 5-2. Board president Dr. Randal Ashton and Darlene Halloran voted “yes,” all others were “no.” First Student was the lowest of the two received bids, the other coming from North American Central out of Joliet.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
NAACP President to Receive Masonic Honors
(ABOVE) During an Aug. 3, 2022, ceremony in Springfield, NAACP President Edward J. Butler (second from right) is shown receiving recognition for his 22 years of service to the Masons. Danville, IL, Feb. 3, 2023 – Danville’s NAACP President Edward J. Butler will be installed as an Honorary Past Grand...
WCIA
Danville revitalization grows with new business
DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
WCIA
Visit Champaign County’s February Fun
Just because the weather’s cold doesn’t mean things aren’t heating up in the greater Champaign County area. We’ve got the top ways to celebrate all the fun February offers. Restaurant Week:. We’re heading into the final days of the 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week....
WAND TV
Peer Court in Danville to celebrate 30 years on Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Peer Court is a program that has helped first-time juvenile offenders in Vermilion County since 1993. On Friday, they will celebrate 30 years of service by hosting an auction. In Peer Court, juveniles charged with misdemeanor crimes face a jury of their peers who sentence them...
WCIA
“It’ll be easier for all the parents”: Danville families are hoping change after board votes down bus company
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Danville school district’s hunt for a new bus company is still on. Most of the school board and many parents are on the same side of the issue. They’re fed up with transportation problems and said the district needs a new solution. Parents...
mahometdaily.com
Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket
For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium in Indiana Ready to Roll with Friday Night (Feb 3rd) Show
While Danville High School’s Dick Van Dyke Auditorium is welcoming the Midwest Classic Show Choir competition this weekend, there’s an auditorium across the state line getting plenty of attention as well. A big media tour was offered this week at the new 1,500 seat Broadway Theater Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium, at Seeger Junior and Senior High School in West Lebanon. Ervin Collins works as the manager of the auditorium, and also drives a school bus for the district. He says the idea was there for quite some time to be a regional place for people to come for great shows; and give back to the community.
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Crews responded to gas leak in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe on Thursday. The already damaged building is located on the corner of 8th St. and Charleston Ave. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews are trying to locate the cause of the gas leak at this time. Chief […]
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville
ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
foxillinois.com
Danville fire crews respond to fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a fire on Kansas St. around 11:50 am on Friday morning. They are asking residents to avoid the area to allow room for emergency vehicles to enter and exit. We will keep you updated as information becomes...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
WAND TV
Crews called out for fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
