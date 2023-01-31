ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Josh Allen playing in Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite pulling out of Pro Bowl due to injury

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ABEX_0kXmUSbi00

Josh Allen will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games this weekend due to an elbow injury. But the Buffalo Bills quarterback will be participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Allen will not be playing in its festivities , which include a skills challenge and a flag football game. He will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley .

Pebble Beach had previously announced its celebrity lineup on Saturday, including Allen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Retired soccer star Gareth Bale and rapper ScHoolboy Q will also compete in Northern California.

The 26-year-old played in last year's PGA Tour event with PGA golfer Keith Mitchell. Although they failed to advance past the third round, it was somewhat of a homecoming for Allen, who is from Firebaugh, California, which is a three-hour drive away.

"If I can golf every day, I would," Allen said during a practice round ahead of the event . "It's my favorite thing to do."

Sports newsletter: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

In June, Allen and Rodgers faced off against each other in "The Match." Rodgers scored a birdie in the last round as he and Tom Brady beat Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh Allen playing in Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite pulling out of Pro Bowl due to injury

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire

Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruled out one team from a potential trade list. During the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers removed the San Francisco 49ers from the list. "Got any news you want to share with us?" golf analyst Colt ...
GREEN BAY, WI
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans

It sounded like the usual “guy from a small town makes it big” narrative, and you could argue that to be true, but it was more than that. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Firebaugh, Calif. roots sprouted a time ago, and so did his exposure to professional sports. It was a situation with a former Read more... The post Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIREBAUGH, CA
The Independent

Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events

Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills should seriously consider trading away one standout

Like it’s often the case when it comes to defensive tackles in the NFL, Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver didn’t have the numbers to light up the stat sheet but he was a force for the defense in 2022. Advanced stats from PFF have Oliver at 19 stops,...
The Comeback

Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady

Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jordan Poyer highlights Dolphins' potential free-agent signings

Positional needs for Miami Dolphins: RT, Interior OL, S, CB, TE, RB. The Dolphins have -$22,876,176 in effective cap space for 2023, which could increase to as much as $89,105,536 under the maximum restructure allowed. Much of the Dolphins' roster is set for the future after recent extensions. In the...
wearebuffalo.net

Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players

The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

766K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy