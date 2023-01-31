ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash

Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Multiple cited with underage drinking, fake IDs after compliance check at bars near Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were issued citations for underage drinking and having fake IDs after a compliance check Jan. 28 at multiple bars near Coastal Carolina University, according to a police report obtained by News13. Officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to Crooked […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
WMBF

Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
DILLON COUNTY, SC

