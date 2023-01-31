Read full article on original website
jamie knetzer
3d ago
Was it 2 victims?it states 1 victim. But then it says 2 victims were taken to hospital.
Reply(1)
4
WMBF
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The third suspect accused of assaulting and robbing victims in the Myrtle Beach area last month is in custody. Myrtle Beach police arrested Daniel Joseph Dunkle early Thursday morning after recognizing him from previous encounters and a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert.
WMBF
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WMBF
Search for Florence County carjacking suspect suspended, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities spent Friday night searching for a man accused of carjacking in the Timmonsville area. Florence County Emergency Management said deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units are searching the area of 2215 Cale Yarborough Highway. The suspect was described as a...
wbtw.com
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive...
911 calls reveal details after stolen ambulance ‘jumped a ditch’ along Highway 501 in December
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people called 911 in December to report seeing an ambulance that had been reported stolen jump over a ditch and crash in a field near Burning Ridge Road along Highway 501, according to Horry County 911 recordings obtained by News13 through a Freedom on Information Act request. “A guy wrecked […]
WMBF
HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash
Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
WMBF
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Multiple cited with underage drinking, fake IDs after compliance check at bars near Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were issued citations for underage drinking and having fake IDs after a compliance check Jan. 28 at multiple bars near Coastal Carolina University, according to a police report obtained by News13. Officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to Crooked […]
WMBF
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
WMBF
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
wpde.com
Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
Comments / 4