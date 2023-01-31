Read full article on original website
Related
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
MMAmania.com
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr to trigger rematch clause for Liam Smith fight
By Craig Daly: Liam Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom says that Chris Eubank Jr will be activating the rematch clause for a second fight against his fighter. If the rematch takes place, it would go down in late May in Anfield, Liverpool. Shalom says Eubank Jr’s “pride is hurt” from...
Boxing Scene
Photos: David Benavidez, Caleb Plant - Trade Words at Heated Press Conference
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant continued their war of words and nearly came to blows at a tense press conference in Los Angeles Thursday before they settle their years-long rivalry in a 12-round showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
sportszion.com
“Negotiation of the contract was very disrespectful” Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley expresses outrage on failed KSI fight
Former Welterweight champion Tyron ‘T-Wood’ Woodley has recently come forward with information relating to a failed Tyron Woodley vs KSI fight contract. The 170lber is no longer in his prime and many suspect him to be fighting for money. Unfortunately, he was treated poorly probably owing to his bad record in the past.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz has experience edge against Deontay Wilder says Michael Hunter
By Jim Calfa: Michael Hunter is leaning towards Andy Ruiz Jr defeating Deontay Wilder due to his experience when the two meet for the WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr still hasn’t been signed, but it’s expected to take place in the summer. With WBC heavyweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Usyk targeted for April 29th for undisputed heavyweight championship
By Jake Tiernan: The still unsigned Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for April 29th, provided it gets made. According to Mike Coppinger, April 29th is the date Fury-Usyk will take place. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has already negotiated his side of the deal with the Saudis, and now we’re waiting to see if the WBC belt holder Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will agree to a deal with them.
BoxingNews24.com
Mario Barrios discusses Jovanie Santiago fight on Feb.11th, targeting vacant title
By Dan Ambrose: The tough former WBA light welterweight champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will be looking to end his losing streak by battling the hard-hitting Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled 10 round co-feature fight on the undercard of Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster card on Showtime Boxing on February 11th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The televised card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Jake Paul the Hero Boxing Needs or an Opportunist Exploiting Gullible Viewers?
By Alex Fesl: On February 26, 2023, Jake Paul 6–0 (4 KOs), will be taking on Tommy Fury 8–0 (4 KOs), at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the third attempt for the two to face off in the squared circle. In the first...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner had a Problem: Volume 1 – Bankruptcy
Former boxing champion Adrien Broner listed the twenty problems he’s overcome ahead of his return to action on February 25. World Boxing News begins the countdown with number one – bankruptcy. Broner took to social media to break down every obstacle overcome during his problematic time when his...
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway
Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua Buatsi out of contract with Matchroom, Hearn trying to re-sign him for Bivol or Yarde fight
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn states that 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi is now out of contract with Matchroom Boxing, but he has matching rights and is looking to re-sign him to set him up with a fight against Dmitry Bivol or Anthony Yarde. Despite having loads of talent,...
BoxingNews24.com
What time is Navarrete vs. Wilson & Pedraza vs. Barboza on Friday?
Navarrete vs Wilson goes down Friday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and live on ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to quickly build Edgar Berlanga towards Canelo Alvarez fight
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is still interested in signing unbeaten super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga to his Matchroom stable and then building him up for a big-money cash-out against Canelo Alvarez. For Berlanga to get a lucrative fight against Canelo, he’ll need to prove himself by winning a couple...
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Wilson says Navarrete given extra time on count
By Adam Baskin: Liam Wilson believes Emanuel Navarrete was given a long count when he dropped him in the fourth round in their fight on Friday night in their battle for the vacant WBO super featherweight title in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson says he wants the fight to be reviewed because...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr needs to “get away from Roy Jones” says Shane McGuigan
By Charles Brun: Shane McGuigan recommends that Chris Eubank Jr to dump his American trainer Roy Jones Jr, take time off, put muscle back on, and return to the way he used to fight earlier in his career when he was throwing combinations. McGuigan feels that the 33-year-old former IBO...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte bitter & angry at Jermaine Franklin getting Joshua fight
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is apoplectic about Anthony Joshua electing to fight Jermaine Franklin, a fighter he just beat last November, as his opponent for his April 1st fight on DAZN at the O2 Area in London, England. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs), who is clearly on a steep career...
Comments / 0