Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic
“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror
In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
Inside the Magic
Upcoming Disney World Roller Coaster Stuns in New Photos
Walt Disney World’s newest thrill ride is set to open soon, with Disney giving us some exciting new details on the attraction. After multiple delays and years of anticipation, Disney officially revealed the opening date for TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom earlier this month. The attraction is set to open on April 4, 2023. This date comes years after the first announcement for the ride way back in 2017.
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Iconic Tower of Terror is Going to Get Special Treatment Starting Soon!
The latest in news from the Disney Parks; fan-favorite Tower of Terror is going to be taken over by another beloved Disney-owned franchise. (Any guesses?) The Disney Parks around the world are renowned for their ability to transport any Guest, no matter age, culture, or background, to the world of Disney, giving them the absolute and immersive Disney experience. One of the primary ways any Disney Theme Park in a Disney Resort makes this happen is through the incredible rides designed and crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering.
Inside the Magic
Guests Threatened During Disney Ride Breakdown
Some Walt Disney World Resort fans dream of being stuck on an attraction. It’s almost a right-of-passage in the fan community; many clamor for the chance to see secret backstage areas!. But the experience of being on a broken Disney Parks ride isn’t always what it’s cracked up to...
Elite Daily
Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown
Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Fans Speak Out Against Theme Park Reservations Again
Whether or not these were executive decisions from Bob Iger or not, there have appeared to be a lot of changes happening at Disney Parks since he took the reigns back from now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. But one change that fans continue to demand is the elimination of the detested Theme Park Reservation System.
disneyfanatic.com
More Rare Character Meet and Greets Coming to Disney World!
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort is always a one-of-a-kind experience, no matter how many times you have been there before. Every trip to Disney World is different from the last, from the attractions you ride to the locations you dine in, and the hotels you stay at. There is so much to do at The Most Magical Place on Earth, and it seems there’s never enough time to do it all. In addition to great dining, great hotels, and even greater attractions, there is something else many Disney World Guests love to do — meet some of their favorite Disney characters.
Disneyland Makes a Price Cut Disney World Won't Follow
After a hike in admission costs, one Disney park is looking for ways to save guests money.
Inside the Magic
Disney Updates Decrepit, Abandoned Park Attraction
Disneyland is full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Older experiences like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all come together at the Disneyland Resort, make Guests day as magical as possible.
