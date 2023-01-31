ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy

Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Troubling NHL Arrest News

The New Jersey Devils may be without one of their coaches for a while following an arrest on Wednesday.  According to David Dwork of WPLG, Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette was arrested in Broward County, Florida on multiple charges including DUI and disobeying of a stop or yield sign ...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON

When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
MLive.com

Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?

Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE

Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
markerzone.com

ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES

There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mark Stone undergoes back surgery, out indefinitely

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone underwent back surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely, according to a release from the team. The team expects Stone to make a full recovery. This is Stone’s second major back injury concern in as many seasons. He was limited to just 37 games...
markerzone.com

NHL REVEALS PARTICIPANTS FOR EACH EVENT AT 2023 ALL-STAR SKILLS COMPETITION

The National Hockey League has announced which players will be participating at each event during the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night in South Florida. Along with the traditional four events, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater and the Breakaway Challenge, the NHL has three unique events, including two which will take place outdoors. The two that will be outdoors are: NHL Splash Shot and NHL Pitch N' Puck, with the other new event called, NHL Tendy Tandem.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy