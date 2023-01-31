Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
tapinto.net
bergenPAC has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Music Lovers
(Englewood, New Jersey-Feb. 3, 2023) Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out. It doesn’t have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take...
News 12
West Orange event venue The Manor to close in July
West Orange event venue The Manor says it will be closing in July. The Manor will cease all public and private events after July 5, the owners said in a statement posted on The Manor's website. "We have already performed the painful work of informing those most directly affected by...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
themontclairgirl.com
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
Family-owned Ice Cream Shop in Charming NJ Town Closing After 16 Years
A long-standing ice cream shop in one New Jersey town is shutting down after 16 years. And if you're guessing it's because of a tough economic climate, you would be correct. Read More: Recent store and restaurant closings across New Jersey. Melting dreams. In a post on its Facebook page...
I Agree, Brick, NJ You Want This Restaurant More Than Any Other
Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
Yum! The Best French Toast in Ocean County, New Jersey
I was just thinking recently that with winter here it would be nice to go out to breakfast and have a delicious "french toast" breakfast. Haven't gone out for french toast in a while so it would be nice to enjoy a stack of french toast and a hot cup of coffee.
tourcounsel.com
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
OnlyInYourState
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park
New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $521K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $520,687 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Wednesday, Feb. 1, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 12, 17, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling...
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
